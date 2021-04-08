Entertainment
Pharrell Williams calls for federal investigation into police murder of his cousin
Pharrell williams demands justice and responsibility. GRAMMY-winning musician calls for federal investigation into police officers involved fatal shootout of his cousin, Donovon Lynch.
Lynch, 25, was shot and killed in Virginia Beach, Va., On March 26, by a police officer who said he was in possession of a handgun, but the officer’s body camera did not was not activated for reasons unknown at the time of the shooting.
Williams took to Instagram on Monday, which was her 48th birthday, and opened up about her speech at her cousin’s funeral and her call to action.
“Thank you my God for my 48th lap around the sun,” Williams wrote. “This one is symbolic and a first because I had to speak at the funeral of my cousins, and I was suffocated by emotions.”
“Too many unanswered city and state questions,” he continued. “Respectfully, I call for a federal investigation.”
Lynch’s death at the hands of the police sparked outrage in the community and sparked a demand for transparency and accountability from local activists, the ACLU and others.
Lynch was one of two people who were killed in a series of seemingly unrelated shooting incidents in Virginia Beach on March 26 Deshayla Harris, 28, a star of the reality TV seriesBad Girls Club,was also shot dead. Eight others were injured in multiple shootings.
The officer who shot Lynch was put on administrative leave in the midst of the investigation. The Virginia Beach Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. Once their findings are finalized, they will be referred to the Commonwealth Prosecutor’s Office, which will conduct a separate investigation independent of the police.
The Office of Internal Affairs of the VBPD will then conduct a separate internal review of compliance with policies and procedures.
ET has contacted the United States Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Virginia to comment on Williams’ request for a further federal investigation.
Police allege they saw Lynch carrying a gun before he was shot by police. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate later told reporters a gun was “nearby” after the shooting, according to local CBS News affiliate WTVR.
As protests took place, Neudigate referred to the body camera not being activated when he told reporters: “We would like to provide answers to the community. At this point, we don’t have them.”
