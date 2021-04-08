Lucasfilm and Star Wars ignore another legendary black actor, Billy Dee Williams

If you’ve been following Lucasfilm or Star Wars on Twitter, you might have noticed that they seemingly like to wish people who worked for them happy birthdays. In fact, at the top of Lucasfilm’s Twitter account right now, they wish someone a happy birthday that most people have probably never heard of (not that it’s unimportant):

Allows everyone to celebrate and wish legendary Star Wars artist and Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang the happiest birthdays! pic.twitter.com/pSIj400lIM – Star Wars (@starwars) February 16, 2021

However, an extremely bizarre trend is starting to emerge with whoever manages these social media accounts. And it is that they never seem to wish happy birthday to those African American actors associated with Star Wars who go against a certain political point of view. It might seem like a niche or a trivial point to emphasize, but it’s a long-standing pattern that we’ve come to find out about.

Happy birthday to the hotshot, flyboy, resistance hero Oscar Isaac. pic.twitter.com/zkldZin9fH – Star Wars (@starwars) March 9, 2021

He’s a big problem in the Resistance and a hero to all of us. Happy Birthday @JohnBoyega! pic.twitter.com/5FevR3Q6YF – Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2021

Join us to wish @BryceDHoward A Happy Birthday. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/28qb1hfIJl – Star Wars (@starwars) March 2, 2021

It’s no exaggeration to say that a large part of the actions of social media accounts is to say happy birthday to almost anyone who has ever worked for Star Wars or Lucasfilm. If you’ve ever delivered coffee to a third-party vendor working with Lucasfilm in the ’80s, there’s a chance they’ll wish you a happy birthday at some point this year. If there’s one thing Kathleen Kennedy has excelled at with Lucasfilm, it’s creating one hell of an anniversary recognition program.

So it’s extremely curious who they’ve left outside of their constant birthday bargain there. It started when they didn’t recognize Carl Weathers birthday almost immediately after he said something positive about Gina Carano. Then, on the occasion of his 90th birthday and cause of great celebrations, neither Star Wars nor Lucasfilm recognized the legendary James Earl Jones. The voice of Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic villain never, has been reviewed by Lucasfilm and Star Wars on its 90th anniversary. At the time, we speculated that it could be because James Earl Jones was a Republican or had conservative beliefs.

It’s not as if the Lucasfilm and Star Wars Twitter accounts were blinded by this criticism. This is something fans have made very clear in the past as a misstep, and yet it continues to happen without any change. At no time did the accounts say, “Oops! We were wrong and forgot to wish legendary James Earl Jones a wonderful 90th birthday! Nope… They continue to ignore these actors.

Now Star Wars and Lucasfilm have ignored Billy Dee Williams – Lando Calrissian actor. And it’s not like he’s in the dark. Williams literally just played the character in JJ Abram’s episode 9. And the character of Lando is used by Star Wars / Lucasfilm to promote LGBTQ values ​​with the character’s statement being officially a “pansexual” in Star Wars canon.

However, we have an idea of ​​why Billy Dee Williams might join a group of legendary African-American actors that Lucasfilm simply ignores on social media:

I think that’s why they (Lucasfilm) didn’t have the success they could have had (with Solo: A Star Wars Story). Because they were going for something that was topical, instead of an adventure that went way beyond those questions. If you’re talking about this huge, incredible story, why get locked into this little moment between a character like Lando and his robot friend?

It was Billy Dee Williams who spoke to Rolling Stone in 2019 about Lando Calrissian being described as having sex with a robot.

Billy Dee Williams thinks Lando as a pansexual was a mistake

Hmm.

Let us know what you think in the comments below. Do the Lucasfilm and Star Wars accounts deliberately ignore African American actors who differ in their opinions from the accepted narrative? We would like to know your opinion and Hey, maybe you could take the time to wish a movie icon a happy birthday.