Entertainment
Lucasfilm and Star Wars ignore another legendary black actor, Billy Dee Williams
If you’ve been following Lucasfilm or Star Wars on Twitter, you might have noticed that they seemingly like to wish people who worked for them happy birthdays. In fact, at the top of Lucasfilm’s Twitter account right now, they wish someone a happy birthday that most people have probably never heard of (not that it’s unimportant):
Allows everyone to celebrate and wish legendary Star Wars artist and Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang the happiest birthdays! pic.twitter.com/pSIj400lIM
– Star Wars (@starwars) February 16, 2021
However, an extremely bizarre trend is starting to emerge with whoever manages these social media accounts. And it is that they never seem to wish happy birthday to those African American actors associated with Star Wars who go against a certain political point of view. It might seem like a niche or a trivial point to emphasize, but it’s a long-standing pattern that we’ve come to find out about.
Happy birthday to the hotshot, flyboy, resistance hero Oscar Isaac. pic.twitter.com/zkldZin9fH
– Star Wars (@starwars) March 9, 2021
He’s a big problem in the Resistance and a hero to all of us. Happy Birthday @JohnBoyega! pic.twitter.com/5FevR3Q6YF
– Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2021
Join us to wish @BryceDHoward A Happy Birthday. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/28qb1hfIJl
– Star Wars (@starwars) March 2, 2021
It’s no exaggeration to say that a large part of the actions of social media accounts is to say happy birthday to almost anyone who has ever worked for Star Wars or Lucasfilm. If you’ve ever delivered coffee to a third-party vendor working with Lucasfilm in the ’80s, there’s a chance they’ll wish you a happy birthday at some point this year. If there’s one thing Kathleen Kennedy has excelled at with Lucasfilm, it’s creating one hell of an anniversary recognition program.
So it’s extremely curious who they’ve left outside of their constant birthday bargain there. It started when they didn’t recognize Carl Weathers birthday almost immediately after he said something positive about Gina Carano. Then, on the occasion of his 90th birthday and cause of great celebrations, neither Star Wars nor Lucasfilm recognized the legendary James Earl Jones. The voice of Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic villain never, has been reviewed by Lucasfilm and Star Wars on its 90th anniversary. At the time, we speculated that it could be because James Earl Jones was a Republican or had conservative beliefs.
It’s not as if the Lucasfilm and Star Wars Twitter accounts were blinded by this criticism. This is something fans have made very clear in the past as a misstep, and yet it continues to happen without any change. At no time did the accounts say, “Oops! We were wrong and forgot to wish legendary James Earl Jones a wonderful 90th birthday! Nope… They continue to ignore these actors.
Now Star Wars and Lucasfilm have ignored Billy Dee Williams – Lando Calrissian actor. And it’s not like he’s in the dark. Williams literally just played the character in JJ Abram’s episode 9. And the character of Lando is used by Star Wars / Lucasfilm to promote LGBTQ values with the character’s statement being officially a “pansexual” in Star Wars canon.
However, we have an idea of why Billy Dee Williams might join a group of legendary African-American actors that Lucasfilm simply ignores on social media:
I think that’s why they (Lucasfilm) didn’t have the success they could have had (with Solo: A Star Wars Story). Because they were going for something that was topical, instead of an adventure that went way beyond those questions. If you’re talking about this huge, incredible story, why get locked into this little moment between a character like Lando and his robot friend?
It was Billy Dee Williams who spoke to Rolling Stone in 2019 about Lando Calrissian being described as having sex with a robot.
Billy Dee Williams thinks Lando as a pansexual was a mistake
Hmm.
Let us know what you think in the comments below. Do the Lucasfilm and Star Wars accounts deliberately ignore African American actors who differ in their opinions from the accepted narrative? We would like to know your opinion and Hey, maybe you could take the time to wish a movie icon a happy birthday.
Pirates and princesses (PNP) is an independent, fan-driven news blog that covers Disney and Universal theme parks, themed entertainment and related pop culture from a consumer perspective. The opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its publishers, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial source of information and has no connection with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company we can cover.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit