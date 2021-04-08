RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, filmed in New Zealand, aired





Shot across New Zealand in January, the first season of RuPauls Drag Race Down Under is almost ready to be released. TVNZ has said the season will begin on May 1. Provided RuPaul Charles hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. The show, which is based on the American television series RuPaul’s Drag Race, sees drag queens from Australia and New Zealand compete in weekly challenges to become the winner. READ MORE:

Drag race Michelle Visage and RuPaul Charles, the world’s most famous drag queen, came to New Zealand to film the series. Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson joined them for the show. Ten drag queens participate in the first season. They are New Zealanders Anita Wiglit, Elektra Shock and Kita Mean against Australians Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Etcetera Etcetera, Jojo Zaho, Karen of Finances, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams. The three New Zealand queens will be familiar to drag watchers. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images RuPaul Charles arrived in Auckland in early January for the shoot. Kita Mean and Anita Wiglit previously hosted TVNZ Drag house, and Elektra Shock also appeared in this series. TVNZ said special guests will make appearances throughout the Down Under season. Each week, the two drag queens who come last in this week-long challenge will face off in lip-sync to keep your battle of life in the competition. TVNZ / Supplied New Zealand drag queen Anita Wigl’it is a competitor in Drag Race Down Under. RuPaul Charles arrived in Auckland in early January for the shoot. At the time, the Department of Business, Innovation and Employment said it had approved 16 visas for cast and crew in New Zealand. The series will air from May 1 on TVNZ and in Australia on Stan.

