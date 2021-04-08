Kung Fu star Eddie Liu set to redefine Hollywood frontman

All those years of trying to play sports and training in some kind of martial arts, even though I wasn’t very good at it, came into play because I can move and walk with the mentality of, Oh, I’ve done that before, as opposed to some completely alien physical skill that I’ve never even touched, he says. Martial arts on camera are often different from the occasional daily practitioner, but I can say that it really helped me a lot, especially when trying to catch up on learning fights and perform them on camera.

When Kung Fu premieres Wednesday, it will become the first network drama to feature a predominantly Asian cast, a responsibility no one on the show takes lightly, Liu said. I remember last year we as a band could already feel how special it was. I think we all knew we were on the verge of something groundbreaking in a lot of ways, and we all really clicked and we hit it off and we kind of identified as kindred spirits from the start, each other. he remembers.

When he watched reruns of the sequel to the original series, Kung Fu: the legend continues, a child with his father and grandmother, Liu recalls being captivated by cultural representations of martial arts, but he was equally confused to see a white actor playing an Asian role. (The lead role was played by David Carradine, a white actor with no previous martial arts experience.)

I think I was subconsciously aware that there were few to no Asian actors that I could truly admire here in the West. I felt like I got to see this with superstars from the East, he said. But I guess I didn’t really feel all that it meant when I was a kid. The fact that I had to watch Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li to get my kind of Asian representation solution is just a testament to the lack of Asian-American men I was able to watch on TV as a kid.

After a year that has seen an alarming rise in anti-Asian racism amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Liu, like the rest of the cast, acknowledges that the series, whose main themes relate to justice and the family, could be more important than ever. now. It’s an incredible opportunity and truly a gift to be able to do this during a time like this, he says. I think our goal is to show that it wasn’t just important to watch just because we were Asian, [but] were a really vibrant, fun and interesting family who also come be Asian.

Were really grateful to be able to represent in this sense and at the same time were there too to standardize it, he adds. The end goal is not to continue to be the first of so many things. While we’re the first, we want it so that other people can take over and keep doing it and normalizing something that we haven’t been able to see.

While he can’t reveal many details about the 13-episode first season, Liu says that Nicky and Henrys search for the person who killed Nickys’ mentor will only deepen their initial connection and their blossoming friendship. could turn into something more. (After all, the show will also feature Nickys’ ex-boyfriend Evan, played by Gavin Stenhouse, in the pilot episode.)

You just saw these two people immediately attracted to each other for all of these good reasons, and it’s going to be really fun, he teases. They’re gonna be there for each other, they’re gonna meet up, and it’s gonna be really, really good to watch.

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

