“Maybe we should push for the next Eid,” he said





Salman Khan in time. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan) Strong points “By the grace of God, film acchi bani hai,” said Salman

From now on ‘Radhe’ is scheduled for an Eid release New Delhi: Salman Khan fans may have to wait a little longer to see his movie Radhe: your most wanted bhai in theaters, given the situation of COVID-19 cases escalating across the country, the growing number in Maharashtra state and the imposition of the lockdown. Over the weekend, the Maharashtra government announced new restrictions, including a nighttime curfew in the state and a “strict lockdown” on weekends. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state and it reported 59,907 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Salman, during a interview with veteran actor Kabir Bedi, shared the status of his film time and said: “We always do our best to release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid. If this lockdown continues, we may have to push it to the next Eid. “ The actor added that if cases decrease and people maintain their social distance, wear masks and take care of themselves, his film may be able to hit theaters on schedule. “If the cases go down, if people take care of themselves, wear masks, maintain social distancing and don’t break government-imposed rules, I think this (second wave) will die very soon. And if so, then we will have Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in Eid theaters, ”said Salman Khan. On a serious note, the actor urged his fans to abide by the rules and urged them to take all necessary precautions. “However, if citizens don’t listen and cases of coronavirus continue to grow, then this will be a problem not only for theater owners but also for day workers. It will turn out bad like this It was during the last lockdown. So everyone should take the second wave very, very seriously and make sure we kill this coronavirus and get on with it before it kills us all, “he said . Salman Khan signed saying, “By the grace of God, movie acchi bani hai. Chal bhi jaayegi. But what’s important is that people shouldn’t get the virus. “ In January of this year, Salman Khan revealed that the film will hit theaters at Eid this year. In his statement, Salman Khan wrote: “Sorry, it took me a long time to get back to all theater owners. It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial issues that owners / theater operators pass through and would love to help them by releasing time in theaters. In return, I would expect them to take the utmost care and precautions for the audience that would come to the theater to watch time. The pledge was Eid and it will be Eid 2021. “ In March, the actor reminded fans of the film’s release date and he tweeted: “Eid ka engagement tha, Eid by hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine.“ Eid ka engagement tha, Eid by hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine …….# RadheOn13thMay# 2MonthsToRadhe@bindasbhidu@DishPatani@RandeepHooda@PDdancing@SKFilmsOfficial@Simply_Simon@SuperheroPhoto@atulreellife@ReelLifeProdn@ZeeMusicCompanypic.twitter.com/mvBxUJPSFp Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2021 Other than Salman Khan, time also presents his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, with whom Salman has shared screen space in films like Kick and Sultan. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva.







