Bakstage, the Latest FLYX Product, Makes Audio Chat Social and Fun for Android and iOS Users | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 7, 2021 –
FLYX, a social streaming network, today announced the launch of its new product – Bakstage, a fun, casual space for people to interact with real people through audio chats. Bakstage is available on both Android and iOS.
Bakstage enables users to have real-time conversations with people including prominent personalities, from celebrities to athletes, businesses, entrepreneurs, politicians, influencers and many more. The product is equipped to support ephemeral and recorded chats. This will open the doors to live conversations on various topics such as movies, shows, sports, technology, news, finance, social causes, politics, etc.
Bakstage sets itself apart from its contemporaries by focusing on India and making Android users their priority.
Live audio chat rooms are all destined to become the next frontier in social networking. This will not only encourage multifaceted discussions on different topics, but also provide an opportunity for content creators to share their talent with a wider audience by leveraging these live audio conversations. In today’s landscape, technology is mostly focused on visuals like text, images, videos, short videos, etc. and there is a huge untapped opportunity in the audio space.
Bakstage aims to create a platform for content creators, such as singers, local bands, comedians, movie critics, audio jockeys (new age radio jockeys), news readers, motivational speakers, healers, social activists or mental health advocates. .
During the private beta, FLYX invited a few local bands and singers to perform live on Bakstage and the audience loved the experience of the live entertainment.
Commenting on the launch of the new product, Shashank Singh, CEO and Founder, FLYX, said, at FLYX we are constantly innovating to bring the community together and have meaningful conversations, from movies and books to sports and things that impact society. Our mission is to create an open platform for fluid conversations that go beyond text, images or visuals. After watching an amazing show or movie, the majority of FLYX users wanted a space where they could interact with other fans, actors, and crew members to discuss fan theories and critics, this is why we built Bakstage.
Preet Raj, co-founder, FLYX, added, social audio spaces have enormous potential, with consumers seeking more personal and intimate experiences than the broadcast nature of social calendars and status updates. Bakstage aims to become a platform where content creators can monetize their talents wherever they are and attract not only local but global audiences. We’re already seeing great response from our existing beta users and some potential partners.
The proliferation of smartphones is playing a vital role in the growth of the social media market. A recent report projected that the global social networking site market will grow to US $ 70.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 18%.
About Bakstage
In the wings is a fun, casual space for people to interact with real people through audio chats. You can talk or participate in conversations on various topics like movies, shows, sports, technology, news, finance, social causes, politics, etc. Bakstage brings together fans, celebrities, personalities, brands, influencers in one space and connects them through live audio conversations.
About FLYX
FLYX is the first social streaming network that helps all users quickly find what and where to watch through the use of a unique algorithm that focuses on aggregating reviews from friends, family and contacts you make the most trusted content of all the major streaming platforms.
For more information, please visit flyx.me
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407006022/en/
CONTACT: Shashank Singh
+ 1-201-673-6194
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES INDIA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO / VIDEO SOFTWARE GENERAL SPORTS
SOURCE: FLYX
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 04/07/2021 19:43 / DISC: 04/07/2021 19:43