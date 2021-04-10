Detroit native Shaun Robinson teamed up with evangelist Bishop TD Jakes as executive producer of Lifetimes Lust

Click to enlarge



Years ago, after being cemented on the national stage as a host and correspondent for the daily entertainment-news series. Access Hollywood and cameo roles in movies like Dr Doolittle 2 and Almighty bruce, Shaun Robinson wrote two powerful words on his dashboard: Executive Producer.

Often times, desire and perseverance make it happen. This month, the Detroit native will see that dream come true when the opening credits proclaim Executive Producer Shaun Robinson on the Original Lifetime Movies. Lust: A Story of Seven Deadly Sins premieres at 8 p.m. on Saturday April 10 and Envy: A Story of Seven Deadly Sins premieres at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

I’m not saying, next chapter, she muses from her Los Angeles home. I say it’s an extra chapter in my life, just being able to be a creator and help actors, producers and others receive opportunities in this industry. I know when I see my name on my screen when these movies are playing I’m going to scream.

Like many dreams in Hollywood, or elsewhere, the Robinsons producing a vision took a while to materialize: four years, to be exact. Telemovies are based on two of the ambitious anthology of Seven capital sins novels by author Victoria Christopher Murray. I was talking to Victoria the other day about how long I had bought these books from her, Robinson said. We decided it was in 2017. It had been a long time.

Robinson could not have imagined that the first two productions inspired by his vision board would carry titles like Lust and Envy. Even more unlikely, she could not have imagined that one of the most renowned evangelists in the Americas, Bishop TD Jakes, would be intrigued by these sins as well.

As Robinson recounts, after a book editor friend at Gasoline The magazine recommended Murrays’ debut novel, she then signed an option contract with the author for the seven books. She went on to show film adaptations to production companies and networks in Hollywood and beyond, including Lifetime and Jakes. We received immediate interest and a positive response from almost everyone, Robinson recalls.

However, there was no taker until she received an impromptu call from a representative for Jakes asking if she still had the. Seven capital sins rights. Jakes produced a hit TV movie for Lifetime in 2018, Faith under fire with Toni Braxton, and was looking for other properties to develop.

I heard that TD Jakes would like to do it with you, recalls Robinson, who had interviewed the bishop several times in the past. It’s really more his brand, Seven Deadly Sins. The stars therefore had to align. This is what I tell aspiring producers: Sometimes you think the answer is no, but maybe it really is, not yet.

Lust, the story of a young bride passionate about her fiancé’s best man, stars Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion and Durrell Tank Babbs, with special guest appearances by Ms. Juicy and LeToya Luckett. Desire, about a powerful PR executive whose mysterious half-sister wants her life back, features Serayah, Rose Rollins, and Kandi Burruss, with special appearances from Da Brat and DC Young Fly. Both films feature mostly African American castings and are part of the Lifetimes Broader Focus initiative to provide women with opportunities to develop, direct and produce content for the network. In addition to the first Robinsons productions, longtime part of the Hollywood crew Star Victoria is making her directorial debut on Lust.

However, due to the insidious impact of the coronavirus, Robinson was deprived of many of the benefits that executive producers typically enjoy. There is no mandatory photo of her sitting in a director’s chair with her name sewn onto the back, or hanging out with Jakes, the cast, and the crew. While she kept in daily contact while the films were filmed via Zoom, strict COVID-19 restrictions prevented her from traveling to Atlanta to attend the filming in person. Even the casting was done mainly through Zoom. I’ve learned that once a project has been given the green light, that’s just the first step, says Robinson.

Seemingly bitten by the producer bug, Robinson says her SHAUN (STEM, Health, Arts, Unity, Neighborhoods) Foundation for Girls is working on a documentary about the implicit prejudice against African American girls. Lest any of her fans worry about Robinson missing on camera, fear not – she’s the poster girl for TLC. 90 day fiancé, one of the most successful reality TV franchises in history due to the theme of the shows, Americans marrying people from abroad, it is seen in over 168 countries and territories and hosts the spinoff series, 90 days all, on the new Discovery + streaming service. In fact, this month also includes the spicy 90 days The Tell All season finale, which Robinson has been hosting for years.

I find it so funny when people ask: Are you stepping away from TV? she says. Not only am I not straying from it, but I got into it like I’ve never done before, hosting this docuseries monster. No, I never intend to stray from television.

https://www.metrotimes.com/detroit/the-nations-first-black-own-tv-station-founded-in-detroit-is-now-a-historic-landmark/Content?oid=26461644When the Cass Tech A graduate of Atlantas HBCU Spelman College, she could have traveled anywhere to begin her career in broadcasting. She chose to return to Detroit, where she landed a job with WGPR-TV, America’s first African-American-owned and operated television station (now a subsidiary of CBS WWJ-TV). She eventually became the host of her own daytime talk show, Strictly speaking; a local newspaper called her Our Own Oprah and her star was launched. But why Detroit as opposed to, say, New York?

I say, why not? Robinson counters. I love my city and this has given me a great opportunity. Working at a small independent station in Detroit, my parents got to see me on TV and know their little girl was okay. It was there that I learned to write, to report, to edit. I had my own talk show. So it was a very, very exciting time for me. Yes, I love my city. I’m wearing my Detroit Versus Everybody t-shirt right now.

