BigStory! Why are Bollywood and TV weddings falling like a house of cards? – Eagle vine

Kirti Kulhari married Saahil Sehgal five years ago, but today she is single. Dia Mirza married Sahil Sangha five years ago, but announced not only her separation, but also her marriage to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. That they both had someone of the same name in their lives, that their marriages lasted a similar length of time, and that they decided not to talk about it is a coincidence. Add this to the recent cases of Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh, Amrita Puri-Imrun Sethi, Minissha Lamba-Ryan Tham and Konkona Sen Sharma-Ranvir Shorey.

And didn’t we just, a few days ago, see Farah Khan Ali’s post saying that she is saying goodbye to her 16-year marriage to DJ Aqeel? So what is it that distances actors from their “life” partners when they spoke at length about their virtues in sections of the media when they got married? Causal factors and consequences inside and outside the industry should be discussed. So yes, the fragility of marriage in showbiz is our #BigStory this week. Let’s talk …

To start, we invited famous divorce lawyer Mrunalini Deshmukh, whose clientele includes Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor, for his opinion. Deshmukh did not approve of the fact that the starry world is different from other spheres of life when it comes to partings, but agreed that the common man was influenced by the lifestyle of Bollywood and TV actors. . “Actors are role models. But the common man needs to understand that he cannot bring their thoughts into his life.

“Let me tell you one last thing,” Deshmukh said, “The lockdown threw married couples in each other’s faces for 24 hours. The WFH (Work From Home) culture is not conducive to a healthy marital equation. Too much of each other only leads to irritability. The other reasons are (a) the lack of tolerance (b) the lack of ability to adapt to the likes and dislikes of the other (c) everything is “ I ” and not “ us ” (d) being attracted to the opposite sex in the workplace, which can sometimes lead to infidelity.

Another famous divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah, whose clientele includes Malaika Arora, Ranvir Shorey, agrees that marriages in the film and television industry in India have a short shelf life. Shah said, “Let me give you just two examples. First, I know the wife of a producer-director who in the recent past pretended that everything is fine in her marriage, but her husband has been abroad for a year; they didn’t celebrate her 50th birthday last year, nor did they meet on Diwali. I asked her about it and she changed the subject. Second, I know the wife of an actor who is very curious about other people’s lives and has filed for divorce from her husband, but will not accept it until he gives her the house they lived in.

But like Deshmukh, Shah also said the lockdown explained the marriages had gone awry. “Before, you had never spent 24 hours with your husband or wife. If you are constantly sitting next to each other, you are bound to have discussions that turn into arguments, that turn into fights. Add that to the fact that the foreclosure killed all of most households’ incomes.

Weren’t weddings meant to be based on the concept of giving the partner a luxurious life? You can say that quarrels do happen but the earlier you went to visit a friend or the nearest cafe or for a movie to relax when you had a bit of unpleasant time with your life partner, but how and where will you go in the current COVID wave or even the previous one? Mental well-being has been affected.

Some actors and actresses also have medium-sized houses; not everyone has sprawling homes. How far are you going to cook and clean, and be far from a difference of opinion, which, sooner or later, will become substantive differences? Add the wide-eyed maid who constantly sits at a distance that shakes her hand and makes her more claustrophobic for the couple. It really reminds you of what ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ TV actress Divyanka Tripathi told us in her special Valentine’s Day interview: “Vivek (Dahiya, husband) admitted during the lockdown that we both had need personal time for ourselves. After that we started to give ourselves some space, almost as a rule. We take each other’s time and it is a conscious and deliberate decision. Meanwhile, we tend to read a lot and Vivek indulges in content creation. It is important not to talk to each other sometimes. ”

But Raveena Tandon disagrees that Bollywood and television can be surrounded. Producer Tanuj Garg, too, defends his fraternity and says, “I think it’s unfair to just refer to the entertainment industry, because it’s prevalent in all areas. It’s just that a divorce or separation in our industry is magnified because it’s big news. In my opinion, there are many reasons why marriages are short-lived: there is no longer the social stigma attached to divorce, career awareness is on the rise, professional success breeds independence, trust and confidence. stubbornness, and above all, misalignment. expectations of each other. I am of the opinion that one should place one’s personal happiness on the dictates of society and follow one’s own heart and mind.

Fashion designer Anna Singh, who is on almost every set Jackie Shroff and Ajay Devgn shoot, and who owns an artifact shop in partnership with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, avoids a similar sentiment. “Is it only in the glitter circle?” Marriages are falling apart in all walks of life and you will see warring couples all around you. In fact, I think weddings in the film industry have a higher percentage of durability than those in other settings. Aren’t there many of our great Bollywood actors who have regular marriages?

But popular TV actress, Parveen Babi lookalike Deepshikha Nagpal (from “ Kittie Party ”, “ Peshwa Bajirao ” and “ Khichdi Returns ”) tells ETimes that she has reconciled with her second husband (Keshav Arora) and tried to make the relationship work, but failed. She said, “We broke up again. I tried because I never wanted to think about the future that I didn’t try. It doesn’t happen with one-sided efforts. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, who sits on the other side of the same boat as Deepshikha, says, “Nawaz and I have reconciled but simply because I realized my mistake and I think he too felt somewhere he needed. we. I felt I was wrong that I couldn’t judge him like a star. I always thought he should spend as much time with us as he did as he struggled to gain a foothold in the industry. Thank goodness we have come together; it was essential for the well-being of our children.

Hailing Aaliya’s efforts, albeit unknowingly, dermatologist Ruby Tandon, whose shaadi along with her TV actor husband Amit Tandon (“ Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai ”, “ Dill Mill Gayye ”) was on the point of separating in 2017, says that it is essential for a person to change after marriage. “Marriages must be saved. People are needlessly in denial, they say they have evolved as a race, but breaking their own home is not an evolution. Women unnecessarily insist on competition with men. You can be manly to the world but not to your man, you have to be the woman he married. A woman is already self-sufficient, she manages so many people and things – her mother, her mother-in-law, her husband, her children and her daily work at home and in the office. Unwanted competition makes it unnecessarily aggressive. I made my peace with myself, I was very hyper. I worked on myself, ”she says, adding,“ A man should respect his wife – he can’t mistreat her, he can’t hit her, he can’t yell at her. Above all, they both need to stay away from unwanted elements in their lives that plague their ears and cause unwanted reactions in them.

Lead actress Ayesha Jhulka said, “I felt not only surprised but shocked when I read so many weddings in Tinsel town that were having problems. But as you get older you look around more to get the big picture and see that this is happening even in many families who are not from the TV and movie world. Additionally, Ayesha explained her mantra at her marriage which has stood the test of time, saying, “Patience is vital. Companionship is another aspect that needs to be addressed; weddings are not seen as companionship but as a bag of expectations. Agreeing with Ruby and Aaliya that marriage is a work in progress, Ayesha said in a neutral tone, “I was pretty finicky. I have become calmer. Of course, my husband and I have our good days and our bad days. But what I also do is I tend to deviate myself – towards animal welfare, for example – from focusing on just one thing in life. Deviation, to immerse yourself in something else that gives you a fair amount of happiness, helps you keep the rough edges of your marriage in the backseat.

We asked lawyer Deshmukh in advance. Does it hurt her if and when couples – from the theater and other professions – don’t submit to her advice and slam each other’s doors. “Well, a lot of them are breaking up amicably. But, of course, it hurts me even though separation seemed inevitable. Yet I always do my best, ”she replied.

Lawyer Shah comes back to say, “I know a guy in the music business who has now decided he doesn’t want to get married but will only have short-term relationships.”

I wonder what awaits us in the next 20 to 25 years! Only residential relationships? Possible. Everything is possible. Don’t refuse to believe. Would anyone have believed if they had been told that the world would almost stop from March 2020 and show little or no signs of restoration until April 2021?