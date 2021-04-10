Entertainment
Jim Carrey was the first actor to be paid $ 20 million for a movie but admits the money didn’t make him happier
Jim Carrey is one of the most successful comedians in the history of entertainment. Having starred in blockbuster films such as Wild, wild, How the Grinch stole Christmas, and The mask, he accumulated a net worth of around $ 180 million.
Carrey was one of Hollywood’s hottest actors in the 1990s and early 2000s, and his earnings certainly proved it. He became the first actor to be paid $ 20 million for a movie after starring in The cable guy.
However, despite Carrey’s huge net worth, he maintains that money doesn’t buy happiness. In fact, it wasn’t until he got extremely wealthy that Carrey realized he hadn’t become happier.
Jim Carrey was the first actor to be paid $ 20 million for a movie role
RELATED: Jim Carrey only won $ 450,000 for Smash Hit Comedy, the Mask, due to bizarre timing
Jim Carrey first made his mark in the entertainment industry as a comedian seen in the comedy series, In living color. Working on the series from 1990 to 1994, he was able to showcase his range of skills as a comedian and generate a buzz for himself.
When In living color completed in 1994, Carrey had positioned himself as a bona fide funny man, and Hollywood studios were interested. He started working on a blockbuster film series in 1994, which included The mask, Ace Ventura: Animal Detective, and Stupid and even more stupid.
By the time he signed up to play The cable guy by 1996, he was a household name that was sure to fill the seats in theaters. Knowing this, the studios offered him a hefty salary of $ 20 million for the film, which was historic at the time. According to Business intern, no other actor had been paid $ 20 million for a role by then, but several would be later.
He wrote himself a check for $ 10 million while broke and unknown
Even though Carreys’ $ 20 million salary was shocking to many, he wasn’t surprised. Hed worked hard to achieve a very specific monetary goal that few people knew.
According to a 1997 interview with Oprah winfreyCarrey wrote himself a check for $ 10 million long before he got rich or famous. Carrey personally believed that the power to manifest and visualize his dreams made him money.
I would imagine having directors interested in me, and people I respected saying, I love your job, or whatever, Carrey said. And I was visualizing the things that came to me that I wanted or whatever.
Carrey confirmed he was exercising between 1985 and 1987, long before anyone had heard of him in Hollywood.
I wrote myself a check for $ 10 million for acting services and gave myself five or three years, maybe and dated it Thanksgiving 1995. Right before Thanksgiving 1995 I had found out that I was going to make 10 million dollars on I think it was Stupid and even more stupid.
Money Didn’t Make Jim Carrey Happy
Even though he made more money in a year than most people in their lifetime, Carrey didn’t feel happier as he made mountains of money.
In a separate interview with The discussions, Carrey noted that he had undergone a spiritual transformation after achieving all of his goals, in large part because he was not satisfied with money.
I guess just get to the place where you have everything everyone has ever wanted and realize you’re still miserable, Carrey said. And that you can still be miserable is a shock when you’ve accomplished everything you’ve ever dreamed of and realize, my God, that’s not about that. And I wish everyone could do these things so that they could see it.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]