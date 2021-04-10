Jim Carrey was the first actor to be paid $ 20 million for a movie but admits the money didn’t make him happier

Jim Carrey is one of the most successful comedians in the history of entertainment. Having starred in blockbuster films such as Wild, wild, How the Grinch stole Christmas, and The mask, he accumulated a net worth of around $ 180 million.

Carrey was one of Hollywood’s hottest actors in the 1990s and early 2000s, and his earnings certainly proved it. He became the first actor to be paid $ 20 million for a movie after starring in The cable guy.

However, despite Carrey’s huge net worth, he maintains that money doesn’t buy happiness. In fact, it wasn’t until he got extremely wealthy that Carrey realized he hadn’t become happier.

Jim Carrey first made his mark in the entertainment industry as a comedian seen in the comedy series, In living color. Working on the series from 1990 to 1994, he was able to showcase his range of skills as a comedian and generate a buzz for himself.

When In living color completed in 1994, Carrey had positioned himself as a bona fide funny man, and Hollywood studios were interested. He started working on a blockbuster film series in 1994, which included The mask, Ace Ventura: Animal Detective, and Stupid and even more stupid.

By the time he signed up to play The cable guy by 1996, he was a household name that was sure to fill the seats in theaters. Knowing this, the studios offered him a hefty salary of $ 20 million for the film, which was historic at the time. According to Business intern, no other actor had been paid $ 20 million for a role by then, but several would be later.

He wrote himself a check for $ 10 million while broke and unknown

Even though Carreys’ $ 20 million salary was shocking to many, he wasn’t surprised. Hed worked hard to achieve a very specific monetary goal that few people knew.

According to a 1997 interview with Oprah winfreyCarrey wrote himself a check for $ 10 million long before he got rich or famous. Carrey personally believed that the power to manifest and visualize his dreams made him money.

I would imagine having directors interested in me, and people I respected saying, I love your job, or whatever, Carrey said. And I was visualizing the things that came to me that I wanted or whatever.

Carrey confirmed he was exercising between 1985 and 1987, long before anyone had heard of him in Hollywood.

I wrote myself a check for $ 10 million for acting services and gave myself five or three years, maybe and dated it Thanksgiving 1995. Right before Thanksgiving 1995 I had found out that I was going to make 10 million dollars on I think it was Stupid and even more stupid.

Money Didn’t Make Jim Carrey Happy

Even though he made more money in a year than most people in their lifetime, Carrey didn’t feel happier as he made mountains of money.

In a separate interview with The discussions, Carrey noted that he had undergone a spiritual transformation after achieving all of his goals, in large part because he was not satisfied with money.

I guess just get to the place where you have everything everyone has ever wanted and realize you’re still miserable, Carrey said. And that you can still be miserable is a shock when you’ve accomplished everything you’ve ever dreamed of and realize, my God, that’s not about that. And I wish everyone could do these things so that they could see it.