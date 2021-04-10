Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller to star in ‘The Exorcism of My Best Friend’ (Exclusive)





The producers are The Gotham Group, Quirk Productions and Christopher Landon, the writer-director of hit horror films such as Weird andHappy day of the dead. Set in 1988, the novel centered around the relationship between Abby and Gretchen, two best friends and sophomores in high school. Their friendship is put to the test when a skinny dipping evening goes wrong, and Gretchen begins to act differently and followed by bizarre events. After some research, Abby begins to horribly suspect that her friend may be possessed by some demonic force. Fisher plays Abby while Miller is Gretchen. Ang and Kanu play two friends in their group. The novel was published in 2016 by Quirk Books and described by Kirkus Reviews as The Exorcist as a Heathers. Fisher burst onto the acting scene with his performance in Eigth year, winning Golden Globe and Indie Spirit nominations. She had a leading role in Hulus stone castle series, and recently completed two films: Shoot the moon, with Henry Winkler and Margot Martingale, and Harlow for Legendary Entertainment. Miller played a key human role in War for the Planet of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves, and is a starring actor in David Oyelowo’s directorial debut featureWater man, which was created at TIFF. Ang starred in the Oscar nominated feature film Netflix / Pearl Studios, Golden Globe and NAACP Image AwardAbove the moon, directed by Glen Keane. Cathy also received an individual nomination from the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for her voice work in film. The actress is also accomplished in the world of theater and has been seen in the Hulu series. Frame. Kanu grew up in Nigeria and moved to the United States where she studied at Pace University in New York. This is his first feature film. Fisher is replaced by Innovative Artists, Miller by CAA and Management 360, and Ang by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Management. Kanu is replaced by innovative artists.







