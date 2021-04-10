Tamil-Hindi star actor R Madhavan, quarantined at home with Covid, can’t wait to return to work. A few more days and then I can start working on Rocketry again, Madhavan says of the film about the life of NASA scientist Nambi Narayanan that caught the attention of PM Narendra Modijis.
Describing with unmitigated joy her meeting with Prime Minister Modi where Maddy briefed our Prime Minister on the progress of Nambi Narayanan’s bio-photos, Madhavan said, “It is the grace of God. I gave my blood sweat and tears to this project for over five years. It is a blessing to now see our Prime Minister himself expressing his interest in the project. I hope I will not let down the Prime Minister and our nation.
About getting back to normal life after being quarantined for Covid, Maddy says, I feel a lot better now. I just have a little cough. I’ll get tested in a few days. But I should be fine.
