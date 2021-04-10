Today in history | Way of life

Today is Saturday April 10, the 100th day of 2021. There are 265 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
April 10, 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey bought Jackie Robinson’s contract from the Montreal Royals.
To this date:
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set out from Southampton, England on its infamous maiden voyage.
In 1932German President Paul Von Hindenburg was re-elected in a second round, with Adolf Hitler in second.
In 1963, the nuclear fast-attack submarine USS Thresher (SSN-593) sank during deep diving tests east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in a disaster that claimed the lives of 129 people.
In 1971, a table tennis team from the United States arrived in China at the invitation of the Communist government for a goodwill visit known as ping-pong diplomacy.
In 1972, the United States and the Soviet Union joined some 70 countries in signing an agreement banning biological warfare.
In 1981, jailed IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands has been declared the winner in a by-election to the British Parliament.
In 1992, comedian Sam Kinison was killed in a car crash near Needles, Calif., at the age of 38.
In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a historic settlement ending 30 years of bitter rivalry and bloody attacks.
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birds and bogeys.
In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, 60, was killed in a plane crash in western Russia that also claimed the lives of his wife and senior Polish politicians, military and religious leaders. Designing Women co-star Dixie Carter, 70, has died in Houston.
In 2015, the Apple Watch debuted.
In 2019, scientists released the first ever image of a black hole, revealing a flaming donut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from Earth.
Ten years ago: The House Homeland Security Committee examined Muslim extremism in America in a hearing punctuated by tearful testimony and angry recriminations. (President Peter King, RN.Y., accused American Muslims of doing too little to help fight terrorism in America; Democrats warned of fiery anti-Muslim sentiment.)
Five years ago: Donald Trump and his Republican rivals have turned their presidential debate in Miami into a mostly respectful but still sharp discussion about Social Security, Islam, commerce and more. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid an official visit to the White House. Sir Ken Adam, the British film production designer behind the sets for some of the James Bond and Dr Strangelove films, has died in London at the age of 95.
One year ago: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 100,000. On Good Friday, Pope Francis presided over a torchlight procession through an otherwise empty St. Peter’s Square, with nurses and doctors among those holding a cross.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Liz Sheridan is 92 years old. The Football Hall of Fame John Madden is 85 years old. Actor Steven Seagal is 69 years old. Singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 68 years old. Actor Peter MacNicol is 67 years old. Actor Olivia Brown is 64 years old. ) is 64 years old. Singer-producer Kenneth Babyface Edmonds is 63 years old. Singer-musician Brian Setzer is 62 years old. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 61 years old. Actor Jeb Adams is 60 years old. Olympic gold medalist speed skater Cathy Turner is 59 years old. Rock musician Tim Herb Alexander is 56 years old. . R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 54 years old. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 53 years old. Musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 52 years old. Rapper Q-Tip (aka Kamaal) is 51 years old. Actor David Harbor is 46 years old. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 42 years old. Laura Bell Bundy and Harry Hadden-Patonare 40. Actor Chyler Leigh is 39 years old. Musician Andrew Dost (fun) and actor Ryan Merrimanare 38. Singer Mandy Moore is 37 years old. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 36 years old. Actor Shay Mitchell is 34 years old. Actors Haley Joel Osment and Molly Bernard (TV: Younger) are 33 years old. Country singer Maren Morris and actor Ale x Pettyferare 31. Actor-singer AJ (aka Amanda) Michalka is 30 years old. Actor Daisy Ridley is 29 years old. Singer-actress Sofia Carson is 28 years old. Actor Audrey Whitby is 25 years old. Actor Ruby Jerins is 23 years old.