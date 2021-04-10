Inside Tony Duquette’s West Hollywood home and studio from 1965

For Beautiful houseOn this year’s 125th anniversary, we go back in time by exploring the best spaces in our archives, including, so far, the decorator Sister Parish Apartment in New York , and the timeless appeal of skirted furniture . Next, we visit the West Hollywood home and studio of an extraordinary designer. Tony Duquette , as seen in a 12-page spread first published in our June 1965 issue, where we dubbed it “a magician’s house”.

To truly grasp the significance – and explore the history behind – the former residence of one of the world’s foremost visionaries in design, we spoke to Hutton Wilkinson, who has worked alongside Duquette on design projects. ‘interiors and jewelry for nearly five decades. He is now President of the Anthony and Elizabeth Duquette Foundation for the Performing Arts, which is, in part, committed to preserving the legacy of Tony Duquette .

Located at 824 North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, the studio (not to be confused with Dawnridge , the late creator’s former residence in Beverly Hills, who recently played a leading role in Netflix Pawl ) was never intended to be a residential structure, but that did not deter Duquette, who lived there with his wife for 40 years.

“The living room was 150 feet long, 28 feet wide and 28 feet high, and Tony built a stage at the back of the room to display costumes and sets, which he also used for orchestras to perform at. parties, ”remembers Wilkinson.

Built in 1921, the property is now a film production office – which in a way pays homage to the housing’s origins, given that it was built at the behest of Joseph Michael Schenck, a film studio director Russian-American who co-founded Twentieth Century Pictures now 20th Century Fox). You might not recognize him by name, but Schenck’s influence in Hollywood is still noticeable to this day: he helped launch the career of Marilyn Monroe by persuading his friend – then Columbia Pictures’ production manager, Harry Cohn – to sign a deal with her in 1948. Schenck had the structure built as a studio for his wife, Norma Talmadge, who was a successful actress of the silent film era and producer.

The area surrounding the property was once Talmadge’s backyard – and its old changing rooms are now part of a duplex apartment just around the corner on the aptly named Norma Place.

Danforth-Tidmarsh

After Talmadge’s studio disappeared, the property served as a theater for the 1925 film road company The Merry Widow (which features uncredited appearances by pre-fame Joan Crawford and Clark Gable). Soon after, the studio-turned-theater took on its least glamorous role to date: serving as the production site for a water bottle company that purported to sell mineral water. After discovering that the water in fact came from a reservoir near Los Angeles, says Wilkinson, the company was not long for this world.

Danforth-Tidmarsh

Finally, in 1950, the historic building – and ultimately, the entire block – was purchased by Tony Duquette, who would soon restore and transform the structure into what adorned the pages of Beautiful house 56 years ago. True to his maximalist reputation, the designer filled the unconventional space with all manner of theatrical props, like brass palm trees, wall-hung elk antlers, lush red carpets, mother-of-pearl obelisks and screens. imposing decorative elements. He set the table with animal print textiles for fabulous dinners, lit the gardens with Moroccan lanterns, and, as the original article notes, “sometimes called a ballet troupe,” entertained during dinner.

Read the original story below:

Enter here in a magician’s house

A splendid enclave of, on occasion, great entertainment; where paintings are painted, costumes sewn, chandeliers strung, jewelry set, and hardly any fantasy or beauty is beyond realization.

The wall is high. The massive door. Outside, it’s the giant, Los Angeles. Inside is a thicket of fragrant orange, lit by fireflies and ancient Moroccan lanterns. The stage is the red carpet. And the escutcheon doors withstood four hundred years of Spanish sun and rain. Here live the Duquettes. Here they work. To entertain. Maintain an almost Renaissance workshop. The concept and the news are, in fact, out of time and out of space. The possessions of this house, as you will see, have been summoned, like the ghost of Hamlet’s father, out of the magnificent royal past and the kingdom of the sea, the jungle, the forest and the sky. The achievements are cerebral, aerial, romantic, benign and full of the power of wonder and amazement.

This place started out as a movie studio, when the stars had their own domain. It was Norma Talmadge’s. And the 28-foot ceiling rose to encompass its cameramen, poles, and lights. It no longer supports the high reach of the Duquette mirror and antler.

The house has been designed so that every chest, chest and box contains a compatible treasure; each door opens up a more beautiful view than the immediate scene. And that’s what they do.

On the other side of the great door, the lounge. Here Tony and Beagle Duquette are having fun. The stage, decorated with mother-of-pearl obelisks, is the place where sequences of costumes for the ballet, the stage and films – designed by Tony Duquette – are projected; where, on occasion, visual auditions for the “angels” are held; where a small ballet troupe is sometimes called in for a dinner. The salon itself is large enough, polished enough, and dazzling enough for many enchanting private proms.

Having dinner!

What would you do if you were a magician and had eight for dinner? You clapped your hands and produced the vermeil plates and goblets on leopard cloth, right? And Baccarat crystal. For a centerpiece … grenades mounted on a gold-plated armadillo. Now, in addition to a truly sparkling chandelier, you would convert whale oil lamps to kerosene. What about the chairs? Only the English Planter chairs from Siam. That’s about it (except, of course, the menu). Other enchantments to see, left: the Italian console contains a 17th century basilica model, a crystal candelabra and a rock crystal mound. The painting is Venetian from the 18th century, “Les Gondolieri”.

Watch the legendary parade sketched for MGM above Kismet. Across the page to brilliantly costumed figures for Each man, which was staged year after year before the cathedral at the Salzburg Festival. Take a look at the coffee table and see the petrified turtle with the hinged liquid gold serpent and a tiny figure straddling an ermine. Here is Duquette’s condensed signature.

Where does this supernatural earthly genius come from? The influence is neither Dali nor Max Ernst. More truly, the impressions of a boy, born in California, immersed in the changing wonders of winter, spring, summer and fall in north Three Rivers, Michigan – who loved dark woods , streams, lakes, and who probably went whistling home with a toad in his pocket to feed his pot of fireflies that supported his copy of Alice in Wonderland. His formal artistic training was purely Bauhaus, which must have slipped like a untied shoe. Far in his consciousness may have been the proud memory of his great-uncle Marshall, Pre-Raphaelite storm center partner William Morris, and in the rising background shine Lady Mendl and Frances Elkins.

The Duquettes (she was Elizabeth Johnson from Los Angeles) went to art school together, where she painted figures, birds and animals “beautifully”. She now paints, with skill and authority, for the most part figures shrouded in a distant spell. Tony Duquette’s activities are so manifold that they are difficult to record. Most recently, the curtain for the new Los Angeles Music Center and the costumes for Salome. But his works include the triumphant Broadway costumes Camelot, half a dozen ballets, half a dozen more films. And individual exhibitions at the Pavillon de Marson, the Louvre and six museums in this country.

Mary elizabeth andriotis

Contributing editor

Mary Elizabeth Andriotis is a New York-based decoration and culture writer.

