‘Vakeel Saab’ Day 1 box office pickup report: Pawan Kalyan-Starrer opens on an impressive note

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Vakeel Saab, which hit screens on Friday April 9, opened to a thunderous box office response from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana despite the Covid-19 situation. The film’s first day share is expected to be around Rs 28 crore. If this is indeed the case, the biggie will outperform the previous version of the mass hero. Agnyaathavaasi, which collected almost Rs 26 crore. He won’t be able to beat though Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in theaters last Sankranti. The Mahesh Babu-starrer had collected Rs 32 crore while receiving mixed reviews. However, he was unable to reach his long term potential as he faced competition from Allu Arjun. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Also read: ‘Vakeel Saab’ preview: 5 reasons to look forward to Pawan Kalyan star Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and revolves around the importance of consent. It features PK in the role of a criminal lawyer and is his first outing in nearly three years. The film has mass elements, which were absent in the original version. The cast includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj. Vakeel Saab received rave reviews, with most critics praising Power Star’s strong message and screen presence. The courtroom scenes attracted a lot of attention. Word of mouth is positive, which should work in favor of the film in the coming days. He is unlikely to face much competition in the Telugu States on this week’s Hollywood release. Mauritanian is intended for a niche audience. With Vakeel Saab in theaters, Pawan Kalyan is about to turn his attention to Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is headed by Krish. It is a period drama and revolves around the adventures of an outlaw. He also has the Telugu remake of the movie Malayalam Ayyappanum Koshiyum in her pussy. The film stars Rana Daggubati as the parallel leader and is expected to be a departure from previous PK films.

