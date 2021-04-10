Concert marks return of live music events at full capacity in Jacksonville





JACKSONVILLE, Florida High-end artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform live at Dailys Place on April 23 at 7:30 p.m., Bold Events reported on Friday. This concert marks the return of live music events to full capacity after more than a year. The halls with 5,500 seats will all be open for purchase. Jacksonville is back! Mayor Lenny Curry said. As our community rebounds from last year, I’m excited to see live music returning to downtown Jacksonville. I am grateful for the hard work of Bold Events, ASM Global and all of our partners in organizing this concert and I have no doubts that we will become a premier destination for sports and entertainment. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m. at www.dailysplace.com. Pre-sales for VIP, UFC 261 and venues tickets will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to Sunday to 10 p.m. For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, Click here. A d We have hosted over 25 AEW live shows at Dailys Place this year and drive-thru concerts as well, and we were excited to have a full house back for live music, said Chad Johnson, senior vice president of sales and of the service and head of content. officer for Jaguars and Bold Events. Well, continue to enforce a host of health and safety measures throughout the venue and expect fans to do their part by staying away if they aren’t feeling well, but are delighted to welcome. artists in Jacksonville. The announcement comes during the Boss of the Sauce BBQ Festival in Jacksonville. The three-day free event takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Riverfront Plaza. The festival features a barbecue chef contest, local craft beer and bourbon, and country music, including headliner Chase Rice, who performed in front of a crowd at Jax’s outdoor concert. River Jam, which kicked off Thursday night. The barbecue contest takes place on Saturday. A d Notably, a successful UFC event is coming to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with the maximum capacity allowed to attend. It takes place the night after the Machine Gun Kelly concert. News4Jax reached out to Dr Mohammed Reza of Jacksonville after the Dailys Place concert was announced. He stressed that there will be less room in the amphitheater for people to physically distance themselves if the concert reaches its full capacity. He pointed out that only about 50% of the American population is vaccinated. It’s not recommended at this point until we get to 70 to 85 percent of people who have received the vaccine, Reza said. He recommends everyone attending the concert at Dailys Place to continue to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos