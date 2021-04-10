Nighttime curfews and weekend lockdown lead to shooting crisis in Bollywood

The Big Three C’s have come back to haunt Bollywood, which is Covid-19, cancellations and the cost crisis. And that is having a grueling impact on the industry.

Now, with several cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Noida announcing nightly curfews and the government of Maharashtra opting for a weekend lockdown situation, things have become not only delicate, but depressing for manufacturers, who just spend their days waiting for a phone call. of their producers to give them a green signal to run the project.

In fact, the ongoing outbreak across the country has had a ripple effect on filming schedules, which are being suspended as a preventive measure, whether for Fukrey 3 in Delhi, Inspector Avinash in Rishikesh. and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Mumbai.

It is a very bad state. Wait and watch kar rahe hain, and bas bethe hue hain ke kya karna hai aur kuch nazar bhi nahi aa raha hai. Sab hold pe hai. It’s very depressing, shares Anees Bazmee, whose Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was first arrested when actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for Covid.

The expected revamp of the Bollywood versions is also making things difficult. Hmm image khatam karke karenge bhi kya, release kahan karenge, asks Bazmee.

I’m just waiting for my producer to give the green light, when he says I’m going to start filming with all the guidelines and precautions, he adds.

While Ram Setu has been suspended after actor Akshay Kumar tested positive, the filming of Bachchan Pandey is also suspended. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to come to Delhi to shoot for Fukrey 3, but that was also postponed.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Alis Maazi’s production team, along with Gajraj Rao, are also returning from Ujjain without completing filming, while Inspector Avinash’s Rishikesh schedule has also been pushed back several times.

After two delays, the filming of Inspector Avinash was again postponed this week. At least 15-20 people on the unit have tested positive for Covid. My other shoots for two web shows in Mumbai were also pushed because team members tested positive for the virus, actor Soundarya Sharma reveals.

According to Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, the return of the virus crisis has been demoralizing for producers.

In fact, on the set the restrictions have become more stringent, from reducing the number of people on set and working hours to extra safety precautions, which have a ripple effect on everyone, and increased overall spending with health care cost.

Now it is also virtually impossible to go for outdoor shoots due to the half-curfew and semi-lockdown situation in most cities. And you can’t make an entire movie on one set, Sarkar shares, adding that even if the cost goes up, the quality can have an impact.

To this, adds sales expert Joginder Tuteja, Scare factor also plays an important role in disrupted shoots, as well as in logistics.

But the show must go on

Not all the shoots are stopping, some are preparing to follow the path with caution. In Delhi, Zoya Akhtar continues to shoot for the second season of Made in Heaven with Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala, the Hush Hush web series is also filming in Delhi, director Prakash Jha is in Bhopal filming, and Shah Rukh Khans Pathan is also underway in Mumbai.

The government did not end the filming provided the production companies followed all protocols and SOPs. Lots of tough measures are underway with life taking on more importance and the government having strict control over it, shares film producer and business analyst Girish Johar, which business expert Taran Adarsh ​​also accepts.

Then there is also director Rohit Shetty who is about to finish Circus, Vikramaditya Motwane has just started working on his Stardust series, Taapsee Pannu is filming in Mumbai, Vikas Bahls Goodbye is also filming and Ribhu Dasgupta in Istanbul for his thriller. action, with Parineeti Chopra and Hardy Sandhu.

While Istanbul doesn’t have a lot of restrictions, we find plenty of Covid cases among crew members traveling overseas, and last-minute changes are tricky. And then, traveling is also a real challenge now with the protocols changing almost every day, reveals Sarkar.

Roadblock for small and medium films

While big-budget films can endure the wait, as well as the uncertainties, the resurgence of the viral crisis has created turmoil for low- and mid-budget films. They are the ones who have no idea which way to go.

With the second wave getting aggressive, there won’t be any new releases until things return to a certain level of normalcy. For this reason, the films that started airing from October and November of last year, producers are back in dire straits as 2020 releases are on hold again. Now they don’t know how to get out and when to get out, Sarkar opines.

Tuteja, continues, Big budget movies could be pushed for a few days, but they won’t be put to sleep, while new projects could just hit the pause button. If it is not completed on time, there might be a problem getting the date and time of the big stars, which is why they will continue. Small medium-sized films are threatened, and will have to wait.

Lessons from the past

Last year, the pandemic-induced lockdown was a blow to Bollywood commercial gambling, with losses of thousands of crore. But that left lessons in how to handle things in the present tense, and that’s what they should be banking on.

In 2020, the shootings were impacted for a long time, and everything was defined from scratch. But now we have our SOPs in place. Once this current wave, which I hope and believe is at its peak, calms down, things will get better, and we’ll be back on track sooner, Tuteja notes with a glimmer of hope in his voice.