What do the main players do next

The right place ended in 2020, with a slew of nominations and awards (including nominations for the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys), and fans still miss Eleanor and her adventures in the ethical afterlife. In just four seasons, fans have become completely invested in Eleanor, Chidi, Jason and Tahani, encouraging them to find the real right place – and understand why they weren’t there in the first place!

Now that the series is over, what will the stars do next? Some of these actors are so prolific that they have several projects in the works, as well as various major roles that they took on during the period of The right place. Others, however, can turn their talents into a single novelty, or even take a break … Here’s where fans can see their favorites next.

ten Tiya Sircar – Star Wars and the Fugitive

Tiya Sircar appears in The right place as one of the torturers – although fans don’t realize it at first, as she plays the role of “ The Real Eleanor ” to begin with. Appearing in The right place, Sircar was also one of the leaders of Alex, Inc, a one-season workplace comedy also starring Zach Braff as a 30-something who starts a business. She also appears as the voice of Sabine Wren in the Star Wars animated universe (in both Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny), which means that she will likely reappear in this universe, given the sheer volume of the new series that Disney + is creating. Sircar also appears in the television series The fugitive, and has an upcoming project: Guilty, a dark comedy that is currently in early development.

9 Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth and Luca

Maya Rudolph is a comedy powerhouse, who appeared in The right place for the last few seasons, as a judge. She may have played a slightly smaller role on the show, but as usual, she stole every scene she was in. While working on The right place, Rudolph was involved in a number of other projects, many of which were dubs (and of course, his work on Saturday Night Live). More recently she has been in Big mouth as Connie the Hormone Monstress, and in Bless the harts as Bety Hart (among other characters). Rudolph also has two upcoming animated films: The Mitchells against the machines, a film about a family road trip and a robotic apocalypse (scheduled for release April 30), and Disney / Pixar Luca, a film about a young Italian boy who develops a friendship with a sea monster (June 18).

8 Jason Mantzoukas – Big Mouth and Housebroken

Another brilliant comedic actor who does a lot of voice work, Jason Mantzoukas appears in Good Place as Derek – a being created by Janet as a romantic partner. The actor appears alongside Maya Rudolph in Big mouth, like Jay Blizeran, and is working on several other animated series, in addition to having a recurring role in Brooklyn nine-nine. Mantzoukas is involved in Close enough (an animated series for adults on the transition from 20 to 30, launched in 2020), Invincible (an adult animation about the son of a superhero, launched in 2021), the remake of Duck tales (broadcast for the first time in 2020), american father, and the next one Familiar (about a dog running group therapy for neighborhood animals, coming May 2021).

7 Marc Evan Jackson – Queenpins and the Scrolling Wheel of Time

Marc Evan Jackson is the boss of Michael’s Bad Place in The right place, and brings his unmistakable dry comedy style to the role. Like most of these actors, the actor has been involved in a number of projects in recent years, including appearing alongside his Good place co-stars inAmerican Dad, DuckTales,and Brooklyn nine-nine.

For 2021 and beyond he can be seen in the children’s film Find ‘Ohana, on a treasure map that takes two teenage New Yorkers back to their Hawaiian roots. It will also appear in Queenpins (a housewives comedy and coupon scam, currently in post-production) and Scroll the wheel of time (a series on an iPod that allows the user to travel through time, while filming).

6 Manny Jacinto – Top Gun: Maverick & Nine Perfect Strangers

Manny Jacinto’s role as Jason Mendoza made him famous, and everyone loved the ditzy Floridian with really good hearts. Now, the actor has several major projects in the works, including films and TV series. Jacinto will appear in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic, although its role in it has yet to be revealed (released in July). He will also appear as Yao in the Starry Miniseries. Nine Perfect Strangers, around nine people from different worlds come together for a wellness retreat (currently in post-production), and in New cherry flavor, a Netflix supernatural horror series. Finally, he is currently running rom-com I want you to come back, no release date at the moment.

5 Jameela Jamil – The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight

Jameela Jamil was probably the hardest character to love at the start of The right place, as the incredibly snobbish Tahani who kept speaking out about his celebrity relationships. By the end of the series, however, fans loved her as much as anyone on the series. Jamil herself doesn’t have as many ongoing projects as most of her co-stars, although she does appear alongside some of them in the Duck tales to restart. His only upcoming project is The statistical probability of love at first sight, a romantic film based on the book of the same name, where Jamil will be the narrator.

4 William Jackson Harper – We Broke Up and the Underground Railroad

William Jackson Harper won Good place the hearts of fans like Chidi Anagonye, ​​an ethics professor totally unable to make a decision. Her relationship with Eleanor was central to the show in many ways, and Harper’s portrayal of Chidi was impeccable.

Since the start of the show, he has participated in several high-level projects, notably in Midsummer and the Jack ryan series, as well as doing a dub on american father, like many others Good place stars. In 2021, fans will be able to see Harper in two upcoming projects: We are separated (a comedy about a couple who are breaking up, but who keep the appearances of a relationship for a family wedding, scheduled for April 23) and The Underground Railroad (an Amazon original series, premiered May 14).

3 Kristen Bell – Queenpins, Gossip Girl and Molly and the Moon

Kristen Bell has a whopping 26 credits to her name since The right place has started airing, not counting her five upcoming projects – so there’s no doubt that she’s incredibly busy! In addition to her starring role as the terrible Eleanor in The right place, she continued her work in the Frozen franchise like Anna, in Veronica mars as the main character and as Molly Tillerman in the animation Central park, among other projects. She also has a range of new projects going on, family Do Re Mi (a series about songs and the three best friends of birds), at Gossip Girl restart, to Queenpins (alongside Marc Evan Jackson). Bell is also expected to play in Molly and the moon, an original musical film.

2 D’Arcy Carden – Shotgun Marriage and a League Apart

D’Arcy Carden stole the show as Janet, an all-information portrayal of the universe – and her counterpart, Bad Janet. And sometimes the rest of the characters when they look like Janet. Her role is brilliantly funny and truly original, and fans are likely to miss Janet. However, fans can see Caden in two upcoming projects: A league apart (a series following the story of the American Girls’ Professional Baseball League of WWII, slated for release later this year) and Hunting rifle wedding (a rom com about a marriage crushed by criminals, being filmed).

1 Ted Danson – Mr. Mayor

The architect of The Good Place, hero, villain and more, Michael is the one who The right place would not exist without, played by the incomparable Ted Danson. In recent years, Danson has appeared in American Dad, The Orville, and Calm your enthusiasm while The right place, and currently only has one active project. He plays in Mr. Mayor, a series about a businessman who runs for mayor in LA – and, surprisingly, wins. Once in the role, he has to learn all kinds of hilarious (and heartwarming) lessons about himself and his relationship with his daughter. The first season kicked off in early 2021.

