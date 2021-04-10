Hollywood apartment manager drops unfair dismissal lawsuit





LOS ANGELES, Calif. A former manager of a Hollywood apartment complex dropped his lawsuit against his ex-employer, in which he alleged he was fired in 2019 in retaliation for complaining that the owner recruited drug addicts in rehabilitation and operated a sex trafficking operation. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara A. Meiers on Tuesday allowed Jarrie Grimmett’s request to dismiss his lawsuit against Artist Apartments without prejudice, meaning he can re-file it if the circumstances warrant. He filed a lawsuit in April 2020, alleging wrongful dismissal, retaliation and race, discrimination based on sexual orientation and harassment. It was not revealed why Grimmett chose to ditch his costume. Grimmett says he worked for about a month as a task force leader in an Artist building on Cherokee Avenue before being fired in March 2019. His court documents allege he repeatedly reported and complained to his supervisor of “dangerous and illegal activities” on the property, including prostitution and drug dealing. The lawsuit alleged that the owner of the building knew that prostitution was taking place on the premises and had not only authorized this illegal activity, but had actively recruited drug addicts undergoing drug rehab and exploited a sex trafficking operation in his rental properties, referring to the women he was recruiting. as his “club members”. Grimmett also often complained of unsafe and unsafe working conditions, including the use of old faulty equipment; a collapsing roof in the employees’ rest room; and unsanitary working conditions, including rat infestations in his office, storage areas and elsewhere, according to the lawsuit. Instead of taking the appropriate steps to correct the alleged illegal activity and conditions, Grimmett’s supervisor laughed and said the building workers were weak and “were rats too,” according to the complaint. Throughout his work at Artist Aartments, Grimmett’s boss regularly made discriminatory and harassing remarks about Artist employees, calling the company’s accountant pejorative gay, a black employee “the fat black woman” and calling another worker “the stupid Asian bitch”. the prosecution alleges. The alleged comments were offensive to the complainant, who is black and gay, according to his court documents. Grimmett was fired about a week after filing his final complaint and was told he was “not a good fit” at Artist, according to his costume, which indicates that the final paycheck he received was not signed by an authorized person and was therefore invalid. To request that your name be removed from an arrest report, submit these mandatory elements at [email protected] Hollywood apartment manager drops unfair dismissal lawsuit The response rules: Be respectful. It is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated.

