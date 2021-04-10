Bombay: With Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, the Scam 1992 web series: The Harshad Mehta Story, returns to the center of concerns. These two elements are based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was charged with financial crimes in the 1990s. While it was Junior Bachchan who played the role of Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull, in Scam 1992, he was played by actor Pratik Gandhi. Also Read – Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Big Bull Releases April 8: Know The Time, The Story & How It’s Different From The 1992 Scam

Now Pratik Gandhi has opened up about his struggles early in his career and how he even had to do odd jobs like installing TV towers to make money. "I moved to Bombay – for 4 years I worked on a project basis to be able to act. But there would be months without income. So I did odd jobs like installing TV towers and anchoring, "the actor said.

He also spoke about his family's financial situation after losing their home in the Surat floods in 2006. Pratik recalled that his family had to move to Mumbai and how they all shared a small house. It was then that Pratik had to opt for a full-time job. "Then the sura flood of 2006 washed away our house. My family came to Bombay and the 4 of us stayed in a 1RK; after my wedding, 5 of us were in this small space. So I took a full time job. Still, I would rehearse for 2 hours before work and after that I would do plays. I did this for 6 years, "he said.

The 1992 Scam actor then goes on to mention that he started his acting career with Gujarati films and was eventually approached by Hansal Mehta’s team. Then finally, I got a role in a Gujarati movie! So I took 22 days off for the shoot. Sometimes, right after my stroke, I would get a call for work. After the shoot, I went back to work. I wasn’t even there for the promotions. Fortunately, “Bey Yaar” was a success; overnight I became a traditional Gujarati actor. So the next time I got a movie offer I took the risk and at 36 I quit my job! Even though I had a home loan and a toddler, I felt good. I’ve done Hindi movies and web series, but I had my great luck when I got a call from Hansal Mehta’s team. I was selected for the role of Harshad Mehta in SonyLIV Scam 1992, ”he said.