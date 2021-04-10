Driver escapes capture after chase through surface streets, Los Angeles area freeways





Authorities prosecuted a blue Honda in the Los Angeles area on Friday for traffic violations, but the driver appeared to have escaped capture. The chase began around 12:30 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver for crossing the double yellow lines and being a solo driver in the HOV lane of Westbound Hwy 10 near Francisquito Avenue in the St. Baldwin Park, officials. said KTLA. Sky5 video showed the driver on and off streets and freeways near Dodger Stadium and on Highway 101 northbound in the Hollywood area. Los Angeles Police Department resumed pursuit just after 1 p.m. The driver was forced to slow down in certain traffic areas, but was also seen driving at high speeds, driving on the wrong side of the road, crossing stop signs and making dangerous lane changes, a video showed Aerial. At one point, the prosecution suspect was seen stopping the car on the street and talking briefly to another motorist who had stopped on the street. The driver was also seen with a narrowly missing pedestrian in a crosswalk. The LAPD entered chase mode at approximately 1:30 p.m., but the chase driver continued to be followed by a CHP helicopter for a short time before coming to a stop. The driver seems to have avoided getting caught. No further information was available.



Close modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos