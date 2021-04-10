A very good movie about a very bad man





(Photo 2021 – PBS.) What more can we say about Ken Burns’ documentary style? Its good. It works. It’s so recognizable that his zooms and pans in photographs have been forever remembered as the Ken Burns effect in video editing. And so it shouldn’t be surprising that in the PBS documentary Hemingway, Burns has assembled another fascinating and accessible documentary work. The six-hour three-part documentary traces the life of Ernest Hemingway from birth to his tragic death. Burns employs all of his typical tricks, with background music, old photographs and interviews. He’s peeling back the layers of one of America’s most famous writers, a man whose real self has been obscured over the years by the legends that have built up around him. Take away the legend that Hemingway created for himself in large part through what would be politely described as stretching the truth and more accurately described as a liar and we get something very interesting: a prodigious asshole who was just as innovative in his writing as ‘he was to find ways to hurt. those around him. All that can be said about a man who made his way through four marriages, covered up the torture and executions ordered by the Soviets during the Spanish Civil War, and insulted friends through humiliating characters in barely veiled in his writing and there is a lot that can be said about such a man that makes, at the very least, an interesting documentary subject. Hemingways’ life is filled with fascinating materials that Burns explores in great detail: his artistic mother who raised Hemingway and his sister as androgynous twins; his first love affair, with a nurse he met while hospitalized for injuries sustained during World War I; his war correspondence; his globetrotter to exotic places. Everything is deeply interesting, often exciting and even more often sad or infuriating. To explore the life and impact of Hemingways, even beyond what the first-hand documentation tells us, Burns offers a variety of interview topics. Fellow writers discuss how he affected their craft, academics break down how his life crept into his work, Hemingways’ own son Patrick gives insight into his father’s life, and the late Senator John McCain even makes an appearance to discuss his love for For whom the bell rings. McCains isn’t the only voice viewers can recognize, as voice overs for Hemingway and others are performed by Jeff Daniels, Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker, Patricia Clarkson, and Keri Russell. Such voiceovers humanize the words we hear a bit, making them more personal than a narrator might do. Burns has created something here that is worth the six hour investment. Hemingway is interesting, its colorful, its educational. And perhaps above all, his warning. There is a temptation with larger-than-life characters to excuse immorality as a price to pay for genius, as if great men are allowed to play by a different set of moral rules due to their contributions to society. . Congratulations to the Hemingway team so as not to fall into this trap; for showing how high the price was for those around him and for presenting Hemingway for who he really was: brilliant, yes, but not a man worth admiring.

