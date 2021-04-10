Connect with us

Mayor Ferris Wheeler, Mayor Jr. and Mayor Eustis Michael Holland cut the ribbon during the Lake County Fair opening ceremony on Thursday. [Cindy Peterson/Correspondent]

EUSTIS The 100th Annual Lake County Fair kicked off Thursday with a host of new products in store.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

There is a new entry

Different parking this year. If you are used to entering from the Highway 44 side, continue. The new entrance to the fairground parking lot is on Highway 452 to prevent backing up traffic. The Sheriff’s Department is always there to help direct traffic, so follow them.

If the parking lot fills up, a new shuttle system will be available from Cobbs Commerce Park just down the street.

Ferris Wheeler Seeking Help

Then, just before the gates open, Mayor Ferris Wheeler arranges a meeting with the crowd and chooses a junior mayor for the night.

Mayor Ferris Wheeler chooses a boy to become junior mayor for the night at the Lake County Fair opening ceremony on Thursday. [Cindy Peterson/Correspondent]

Now I’m looking for a specific child and I have certain criteria, said Wheeler.

Wheeler will choose a child each day when the doors open. The chosen child will receive a special mayor’s hat, a ribbon and free entry to the fair for the whole family.

Educational stations for children are located in the main hall

Across the main hall, instead of the traditional site for fairs competitions like arts and crafts, it is filled with HAYLOFT (Helping All Youth Learn of Farming & Technology) exhibits. These are educational and interactive stations allowing children to discover the pleasure of agriculture.

