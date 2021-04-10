EUSTIS The 100th Annual Lake County Fair kicked off Thursday with a host of new products in store.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

There is a new entry

Different parking this year. If you are used to entering from the Highway 44 side, continue. The new entrance to the fairground parking lot is on Highway 452 to prevent backing up traffic. The Sheriff’s Department is always there to help direct traffic, so follow them.

If the parking lot fills up, a new shuttle system will be available from Cobbs Commerce Park just down the street.

Ferris Wheeler Seeking Help

Then, just before the gates open, Mayor Ferris Wheeler arranges a meeting with the crowd and chooses a junior mayor for the night.

Now I’m looking for a specific child and I have certain criteria, said Wheeler.

Wheeler will choose a child each day when the doors open. The chosen child will receive a special mayor’s hat, a ribbon and free entry to the fair for the whole family.

Educational stations for children are located in the main hall

Across the main hall, instead of the traditional site for fairs competitions like arts and crafts, it is filled with HAYLOFT (Helping All Youth Learn of Farming & Technology) exhibits. These are educational and interactive stations allowing children to discover the pleasure of agriculture.

Our main showroom will host the main part of our HAYLOFT exhibits, but they will be scattered throughout the fair, said Stacey Wade, Fair Manager. It’s going to be a lot of fun for the kids.

The Art Barn is where people can find the arts and crafts competitions and also has craft projects for kids to take home.

There is new entertainment

The all new range of entertainment is also a breath of fresh air with the death defying stunts of 3 Ring Super Circus, country music backwoods and comedy from Them Sweeney Boys, adorable fun with Robinsons Racing Pigs magic show. with farmer Billys Barnyard Review and fun interactions with the Fritzy Brothers One Man circus.

The circus was really cool, said Julia Horton. The guy almost fell from the top and I screamed. My heart was pounding. They are really talented people.

Rides and games are in different places

The layout of the rides and games is slightly different from years past, but that must be to make more room for the range of carnival games and rides from the James E. Strates shows.

They too are a local carnival company in Orlando, Wade said. We are happy to keep it local and to collaborate with them.

Breeding competitions have started

Cattle competitions for the FFA and 4-H groups also kicked off Thursday evening with the Youth Beef Show. Livestock competitions will take place throughout the fair.

New events can make the fair ‘the best yet’

The fair also has other surprises in store with the upcoming pie pie contest on Friday at 7 p.m., a LEGO Block Party on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., a spaghetti contest on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and the Sheriffs Donut Challenge on Thursday. at 7:30 p.m.

This year the fair will be the best yet, Wade said. We had a good opening night and we are all happy with our numbers. We look forward to a great weekend.

For a full schedule of events and tickets, visitLakeCoFair.com.

Special offers on admission and travel

