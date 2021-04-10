



From Dia Mirza to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood celebrities who arrested trolls with wild comebacks Bollywood actors who stopped the trolls by giving the wildest answers. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





Bombay

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 4:01 PM 1 / 8 Bollywood actors who criticized the trolls Since the world has gone digital, people have become more tech savvy. It has become very easy to connect directly with someone and let people know everything that is going on in the world. While it’s a bit easier for people who have the option of keeping their privacy if they want to, it’s the celebrities who are followed and talked about all the time on the internet. Often times, fans and celebrity followers will say mean things about an actor’s job or their appearance, dress, and speech when stalking them. Even though these celebrities avoid trolls, sometimes actors feel like it is their responsibility to make these fans understand their point of view and not to spread rumors on social media. Here are times when Bollywood celebrities gave it back to people for trolling them. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 8 Riteish Deshmukh When fans trolled him over the failure of his Bangistan movie and asked for the money they wasted on his ticket, Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo of Rs 1000 note (which was used until 2016 ) and wrote, here you go, samosa ka bhi adjust kar Lena. Photo credit: Instagram

3 / 8 Ishaan khatter When the actor praised his brother Shahid Kapoors acting in Kabir Singh and praised him on his huge success, fans called it out as a gentle justification for the misogyny to which Ishaan Khatter responded by saying it was in does just the opposite as he made a message of appreciation for a gem of a quintessential human being and actor also saying that everyone must have an opinion and that the actor is not from agree with the opinion of the trolls. Photo credit: Instagram

4 / 8 Priyanka Chopra Jonas When Priyanka Chopra Jonas had to face backlash for wearing a one-piece dress with a slit during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she shared a photo of her and her mother wearing dresses and showing their legs. PeeCee captioned the legs in the image for days, stopping the trolls. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 8 Sonam kapoor When Sonam Kapoor was criticized for wearing a furry dress on the red carpet, she reposted a troll’s edits on her page, captioning the footage because it’s hilarious. However, she wrote that she felt like a complete princess in this outfit. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 8 Sonakshi sinha When Sonakshi Sinha decided to express her opinion on the issue of meat ban in Maharastra, she received a lot of negative reactions to which she responded by saying welcome to BAN-istaan, I mean to India, a stupid autocorrect. Photo credit: Instagram

7 / 8 Abhishek Bachchan When fans trolled Jr Bachchan to stay with his parents, Abhishek Bachchan criticized the trolls saying it was the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them as they were for me, also urging them trolls to try it someday as they might feel better about themselves. Photo credit: Instagram

8 / 8 She is Mirza When people started trolling and questioning the actor to get married just because she was going to have a baby, she shut down the trolls by revealing that they were already getting married and learned of the pregnancy during wedding ceremonies, also urging society to stereotype the idea of ​​what is right and what is wrong instead of training people to ask what is right and what is wrong. Photo credit: Instagram







