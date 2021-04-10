Feinberg predictions: predictions for the Oscars ahead of the final vote





PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by Hollywood journalistScott Feinberg’s Award Columnist, reflects Scott’s best attempt at predicting the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, do not his personal preferences. He arrives at these rankings based on consultations with voters and strategists, marketing and campaign analysis, award results leading up to the Oscars, and Oscar history itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. * BEST PICTURE * 1. Nomadland (Projector)

2. The Chicago 7 trial (Netflix)

3. Promising young woman (To concentrate)

4. Threatening (A24)

5. Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

6. Mank (Netflix)

7. Sound of metal (Amazon)

8. The father (Sony Classics) * BEST DIRECTOR * 1. Chlo Zhao, Nomadland

2. Emerald Fennell, Promising young woman

3. David Fincher, Mank

4. Lee Isaac Chung, Threatening

5. Thomas Vinterberg, Another round *BEST ACTOR* 1. Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s black background

2. Ahmed Rice, Sound of metal

3. Anthony Hopkins, The father

4. Gary Oldman, Mank

5. Steven Yeun, Threatening * BEST ACTRESS * 1. Frances McDormand, Nomadland

2. Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s black background

3. Carey Mulligan, Promising young woman

4. Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

5. Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

* BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR * 1. Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

2. Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago 7 trial

3. Paul Raci, Sound of metal

4. Leslie Odom, Jr., One night in Miami

5. LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

* BEST ACTRESS IN A SECOND ROLE * 1. Youn Yuh-jung, Threatening

2. Amanda Seyfried, Mank

3. Maria Bakalova, Next movie Borat

4. Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

5. Olivia Colman, The father * BEST SUITABLE SCREENPLAY * 1. Nomadland (Chlo Zhao)

2. One night in Miami (Kemp powers)

3. Next movie Borat (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja and Dan Swimer)

4. The father (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

5. The white tiger (Ramin Bahrani) * BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN * 1. Promising young woman (Emerald Fennell)

2. The Chicago 7 trial (Aaron Sorkin)

3. Threatening (Lee Isaac Chung)

4. Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas and Kenny Lucas)

5. Sound of metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder and Darius Marder) * BETTER DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION * 1. My octopus teacher (Netflix)

2. Time (Amazon)

3. Camp Crip (Netflix)

4. Collective (Magnolia / Participant)

5. Mole agent (Gravitas) * BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTIONALITY * 1. Another round (Denmark)

2. Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia Herzegovina)

3. Collective (Romania)

4. Better days (Hong Kong)

5. The man who sold his skin (Tunisia) * BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION * 1. Soul (Pixar)

2. Wolf walkers (Apple TV + / GKIDS)

3. Above the moon (Netflix)

4. Forward (Pixar)

5. A film by Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon (Netflix) * BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY * 1. Nomadland

2. Mank

3. The Chicago 7 trial

4. Judas and the Black Messiah

5. World news

* BEST SUIT DESIGN* 1. Ma Rainey’s black background

2. Emma

3. Mank

4. Mulan

5. Pinocchio * BEST FILM EDITION * 1. Sound of metal

2. The Chicago 7 trial

3. Nomadland

4. Promising young woman

5. The father

* BETTER MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING * 1. Black stockings Ma Raineys

2. Mank

3. Hillbilly Elegy

4. Emma

5. Pinocchio * BEST ORIGINAL SCORE * 1. Soul

2. Mank

3. Threatening

4. World news

5. Da 5 bloods

* BEST ORIGINAL SONG * 1. “Husavik” (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga)

2. “Fight for yourself” (Judas and the Black Messiah)

3. “Speak now” (One night in Miami)

4. “I Si (Seen)” (Life to come)

5. “Hear my voice” (The Chicago 7 trial) * BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN * 1. Mank

2. Principle

3. World news

4. Ma Rainey’s black background

5. The father

* BEST SOUND * 1. Sound of metal

2. World news

3. Mank

4. Soul

5. Doggy style

* BEST VISUAL EFFECTS * 1. Midnight sky

2. Principle

3. Mulan

4. Love and monsters

5. The one and only Ivan

* BEST ANIMATED COURT * 1. If something happens i love you

2. Terrier

3. Yes people

4. Opera

5. Genius loci * BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT * 1. A love song for Latasha

2. A concerto is a conversation

3. Colette

4. Do not divide

5. Hunger room * BEST LIVE SHORTS * 1. Two distant strangers

2. The letter room

3. The present

4. Feel through

5. White eye









