TV actresses trolled | Anusha Dandekar in Sayantani Ghosh: 7 times internet users have crossed the line with female TV celebrities





7 times of Internet users crossed the line with female TV celebrities | Photo credit: Instagram In the past two years, social media trolling has fallen to a new low. Internet users don’t think twice about leaving nasty comments on celebrity-shared posts. In the case of celebrities who get trolled on social media, actresses are mostly the ones subjected to harsh criticism and negative comments. In the recent past, many female TV celebrities have faced the wrath of internet users, however, women shut them down like a boss. Internet users tend to be mean and leave obscene comments on their posts. While some actresses choose to ignore it, others do not spare those who cross their limits. Here are 7 times internet users have crossed the line with female TV celebrities – Sayantani ghosh A few days ago, Naagin Actress Sayanatani Ghosh has revealed that a netizen asked about her bra cup size during one of her interactive Instagram sessions. And on World Health Day, the actress stopped the troll with an epic response. Taking to her Instagram account, Sayantani shared a long note about body shame and if size really matters. Handing it back to the surfer who crossed the line, Sayantani wrote: “If the next time someone asks me my cup size, I really know what to say… Honestly, I like a large cup – and obviously being a coffee lover I would love a great cup of coffee. “ Divya agarwal Television personality Divya Agarwal, famous for her appearance in Splitsvilla 10, recently shut down trolls who criticized her for a photoshoot. After Divya went topless for a photoshoot, many users claimed she did it for the publicity. Responding to those who were judging her, Divya took her Instagram handle and wrote, “A concept shoot and boom some people go crazy about it. You can’t tell me what to wear, Indian clothes or no clothes. a person is defined by his clothing. “ Anusha dandekar Anusha Dandekar, now VJ actress, gave a sassy response to a social media user when she wanted to send the actress a bra. Yesterday, when Anusha shared a photo on her username on social media, a netizen wrote. “Mmh I have a few extra pairs of bras, send me your address, I’ll send them by mail!” And when Anusha noticed the rude comment, the actress wrote, “You keep them, I’m fine without. Thank you.” Kavita kaushik Bigg Boss 14 Candidate Kavita Kaushik recently denounced a user who had abused her on social networks. The user in question called Kavita bi ** h. And in no time, the actress took a screenshot of the message she received on Instagram and called the user on Twitter. “Call them out! Display them!” She tweeted. Sonyaa Ayodhya Nazar actress Sonyaa Ayodhya gave an appropriate response to a netizen who commented on her fr ** t. As she interacted with her fans on Instagram, one social media user wrote: “Super B ** bs”. And the actress hit back at the troll by writing, “Mother!? Ya tumhariiii mummyyyyy ke? “ Mahhi Vij TV actress Mahhi Vij was subjected to body shame on social media by a user. Reacting to a photo shared by the actress, a surfer, “Sharam kar motiExposing the troll on Instagram, she asked him if his mother was skinny after giving birth. Mahhi also wrote: ‘Don’t ask me what kind of mother I am. I wish I could ask your mother what kind of child you are. “ Sara khan After Sara Khan shared her bikini photo on social media, one netizen left a rather obscene comment on her post that read, “You are a Muslim, fear Allah. She might as well sell her body to make those disgusting sharam photos. Kar ur muslim not white girl. ”Although the actress did not respond to this troll, she had previously asked social media users to give her some respect.







