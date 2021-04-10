Old Mill Playhouse Delivers Exciting April | News | The daily sun of the villages

Old Mill Playhouse will commemorate major entertainment and sports events this month. The movie theater at Sumter Landing Lake will showcase some Oscar nominated titles this month ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25. This weekend, the theater will also present the 85th Masters Tournament on the big screen through Sunday, with more events on the horizon. It’s just great to get residents excited about the Oscars and allow them to see a potential winner ahead of the awards, said Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality for The Villages. Nomadland, who currently plays at the Old Mill Playhouse, is in the running for directing, film editing, cinematography, best picture and more.

News of the World, which also plays in theater, has nominations in cinematography, music, production design, sound, and more.

In addition, The Father is up for awards for acting, production design, writing, best image and more.

The Academy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. on April 25 on ABC.

Old Mill has opened more auditoriums since it reopened in February to offer customers more selections as they become available, Novak said.

Other new release titles include Godzilla vs Kong, The Courier, and Nobody. Later this month, local moviegoers will be able to see Mortal Kombat, Vanquish, and The Virtuoso.

It’s a great escape for an hour and a half to two hours to see a movie on the big screen rather than a TV, Novak said. Popcorn tastes better in a movie theater.

Until Sunday, the theater will also host the Masters Tournament on the big screen, free for guests. Screenings will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

I am delighted that all golf enthusiasts in the Villages can experience the Masters almost as if they were there, said Troy Anderson, General Manager of Lazy Macs. I also feel like we are providing a better experience than any sports bar could possibly offer.

It will be great to watch the Masters on the big screen and in Dolby Sound, Novak added. Imagine the noise of the crowds, the golf swings and nature in the background and the beauty of Augusta (National Golf Club) on the big screen.

The theater plans to host screenings like this for all major sporting events such as the NBA Finals, the World Series and the Super Bowl, Novak said. A Cinco de Mayo event is being planned, with possible Trivia Night and Drag Queen Bingo events in the future.

As long as the releases are on schedule, customers can also look forward to some of the 93 most anticipated Rotten Tomatoess movies of 2021 this summer at the theater, including Spiral, F9, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow, Stillwater, Free Guy. , BIOS and Jungle Cruise. .

Between golf, tennis and pickleball, in a typical year, Rich Walker would normally see over 85 movies in theaters. On Thursday, the Osceola Hills village resident returned to Old Mill for a screening of Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk.

It’s absolutely essential that I missed it dramatically, Walker said. According to the movie, they are best on the big screen, sound, and sharing with other people.

Meanwhile, the theater continues to offer live music weekly and comic book shows at the Lazy Macs Laughs comedy club every Tuesday and Wednesday evening in the theater lobby.

Those shows are almost sold out for April, Novak said.

It was a huge success and we will be adding another night in the future, he said.

Editor-in-Chief Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304 or [email protected]