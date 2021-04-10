Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has gone Marathi again. In hilarious approval, Ranveer plays a Marathi businessman avoiding utensils his wife throws at him.
Ranveer is also seen talking impeccably about Marathi in the ad as he apologizes to his wife for celebrating too much with her friends on the patio all night after managing to sell an entire shipment! He said, Arey kaai kartoyes tu, sorry mhanto na which translated in english means, Areyy what are you doing, i say sorry na!
Check out the images and the announcement here:
