Universal Studios Hollywood tickets on sale ahead of April reopening





Tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood are now on sale ahead of the April reopening Updated: 12:25 PM PDT April 9, 2021

Tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood can now be purchased online ahead of the theme park's reopening to California residents next week, with Universal Studios Hollywood scheduled to reopen on April 15 and other guests on April 16. You need to know before you take a trip Tickets are only available to California residents to begin with. Those who have already purchased tickets before April 8 will need to make an advance reservation for their tour dates. COVID-19 precautions include temperature checks, mandatory face covers, physical distance, contactless payment when possible, and eating and drinking will only be allowed in designated dining rooms. Universal said that her studio tour and most other rides are said to be underway, though some will be closed. New attractions include The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash! ride and a new Indominus rex dinosaur that is part of Jurassic World – The Ride. Check out their website for more information.

Universal said its studio tour and most other rides will be underway, although some will be closed.

New attractions include The Secret Life of Pets: Off-Leash! ride and a new Indominus rex dinosaur that is part of Jurassic World – The Ride. Check their website for more information.

