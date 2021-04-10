British guitarist Thompson’s memoir revisits the era of golden rock | Lifestyles

Connect with us

In 1968, the year Hey Jude hit the charts, Richard Thompson turned down an invitation to Paul McCartneys birthday party.

On other occasions over the years, Thompson has shared the stage with Jimi Hendrix. He also played a joke on Buck Owens.

These are among the fun facts found in Thompson’s new memoir, Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975. “The British guitarist and singer-songwriter, who has long had a small but devout follower, revisits his role as a observer and participant in a consequent era of rock music.

I wondered if I had been able to write anything other than a three-minute song for some time, he said in an interview from his home in Montclair, New Jersey.

Thompson, 72, said he enjoyed writing his first book, which took three years. He chose to focus on the start of his career in part because he was often asked about the 60s and 70s.

It seems like a decade of influential music, and you are still feeling the repercussions now, “he said.” People are still respectful of some of the legendary musical figures of that era.

Many of these names appear in Beeswing as well as the title of a Thompson song that sums up the era.

He was a member of the revolutionary group Fairport Convention, which brought rock to British folk tradition and British folk to rock. His subsequent musical partnership with his first wife, Linda, produced the sublime songs that served as the foundation for Thompson’s solo career, including Shoot Out the Lights and Wall of Death.

Thompson laughs when asked why he said no to McCartney’s invitation.

I saw The Beatles and the Stones as being a generation five or six years older than us and not particularly relevant to the genre of music I was in, ”said Thompson. time. I would have been to Joni Mitchells birthday party.

I was a real musical snob, “he says.” I have to forgive myself for this. If he invites me on his 80th birthday, I will definitely go.

Thompson’s funny spirit is evident throughout Beeswing, especially in his account of Fairport’s first US tour. At one point, the group members were dazzled like long-haired hippies by several men in the nearby stand of a Detroit airport cafe.

He turned out to be country music star Owens and his band, so Thompson introduced himself as a huge fan and asked for an autograph.

Well … uh … I … well … sure, Owens replied in astonishment, according to the book.

Then there were the times when Hendrix, in London with his growing career, joined Fairport on stage.

A little intimidating, said Thompson. “Even in ’67 he was well known in London as this really great guitarist, this really interesting innovator who terrified just about every guitarist in town, including Eric (Clapton) and Jeff (Beck) and the whole gang.

He was the nicest guy. He wasn’t flashy when he played with us, “said Thompson.” It was like he wanted to fit in with the band, which I found really nice.

Kathy Pories, Thompson’s American editor for Algonquin Books, said he found a distinctive voice in writing the memoir, while employing the startling details of a songwriter.

He just didn’t realize how fascinating his life was, Pories said. “We were like, Tell us about your childhood, and then he would find all these incredible details. It sounds very conversational, but also very emotional. It was like he was sitting down and telling me about that time in his life.

Thompson writes candidly about the spiritual quest that led him to Sufism and about relationships with his family, group mates, and Linda. The couple had three children, including musicians Teddy and Kami Thompson, before an acrimonious breakup in 1982.

They are now on good terms, Thompson said.

It may have been great for the past 15 years, he said. “She forgave me various things that needed to be forgiven, and we get along well.

Thompson writes at length about the late Sandy Denny, lead singer of Fairports, and remembers her as an extremely talented set of contradictions. Beeswing also provides a heartbreaking account of the 1969 Fairground touring van crash that killed Thompson’s girlfriend, Jeannie Franklyn, and the band’s drummer, Martin Lamble.

I had never really given so much detail about it, Thompson said. “It’s painful to come back to that sort of thing.

The hardest thing was making the audiobook and trying to read this passage, “he said.” It was really, really hard. I often had to stop and pull myself together. But I really think the accident explains so much about what happened in the year or two after that to everyone involved.

Thankfully, over five decades later, Thompson is still going strong and gives fans good news at the end of the book: he plans to keep making music for as long as he can.

He’s still releasing acclaimed albums of original material, and as the pandemic ends he’s eager to resume his busy touring schedule, joking that it’s too late to change careers.

As for the books, he doubts there is a volume two of his autobiography.

A number of repetitions creep in, he says. “I didn’t want mine to ramble on like this and get duller over time. So I stop it in my mid-twenties.

There could be some other kind of book, where I write more about music or songwriting, or a novel, “he says.” Or detective fiction.

