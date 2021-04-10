Vaani Kapoor is impressed with these healthy kebabs from actors

Vaani Kapoor shared photos of healthy kebabs.
We all need friends who can cook us delicious treats. Looks like Vaani Kapoor found exactly that in actor Anushka Ranjan. Vaani was treated to delicious Anushka skewers. The skewers also managed to tick the healthy box, so it’s a sure win. In addition to the photo, Vaani wrote: “So sweet Anush … I don’t know what to call them … Some healthy little hand-made kebabs by my cutie.” She tagged Anushka in the photo, which immediately cleared up the confusion. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote: “Dahi kebab aka DK.”
(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares His Healthy Juice Recipe; Find It Here)
Vaani, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, is known for his deadly workouts. But she also doesn’t forget to indulge in cheat meals every now and then. Check out this pic where she’s digging into a cup of creamy, frothy coffee:
(Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Made a Droolworth-Worthy Fried Chicken Burger for Friends; Now We Want That, Too!)
During last year’s lockdown, Vaani also tried her hand at cooking and cooked up sumptuous meals.
(Also read: Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is all of us after a day of cheating)
Meanwhile, Anushka was making us all drool with food photos from her trip to the Maldives with her girl gang, which included actress Alia Bhatt. Anushka gave her Instagram followers the elaborate meals she and the girls settled down on the island.
Anushka was last seen in ALT Balaji series Fittrat alongside Krystle D’souza. Meanwhile, Vaani has quite a few plans to come. The actor will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in The lower end of the bell. The film is directed by Ranjit Tewari.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit