Vaani Kapoor is impressed with these healthy kebabs from actors

We all need friends who can cook us delicious treats. Looks like Vaani Kapoor found exactly that in actor Anushka Ranjan. Vaani was treated to delicious Anushka skewers. The skewers also managed to tick the healthy box, so it’s a sure win. In addition to the photo, Vaani wrote: “So sweet Anush … I don’t know what to call them … Some healthy little hand-made kebabs by my cutie.” She tagged Anushka in the photo, which immediately cleared up the confusion. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote: “Dahi kebab aka DK.”

Vaani, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, is known for his deadly workouts. But she also doesn’t forget to indulge in cheat meals every now and then. Check out this pic where she’s digging into a cup of creamy, frothy coffee:

During last year’s lockdown, Vaani also tried her hand at cooking and cooked up sumptuous meals.

Meanwhile, Anushka was making us all drool with food photos from her trip to the Maldives with her girl gang, which included actress Alia Bhatt. Anushka gave her Instagram followers the elaborate meals she and the girls settled down on the island.

Anushka was last seen in ALT Balaji series Fittrat alongside Krystle D’souza. Meanwhile, Vaani has quite a few plans to come. The actor will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in The lower end of the bell. The film is directed by Ranjit Tewari.