Hollywood: The Story of Michael Hammer’s Knoedler Gallery Fraud

Armie Hammer’s film career is crumbling amid allegations of sexual assault, but his wealthy father could come to the big screen.

Michael Hammer is a central character in Netflix’s new animated documentary “Made You Look: A True Story of Fake Art” for his alleged (and unwanted) role in one of the art world’s biggest scandals. And the sources exclusively tell Page Six that Hollywood studios are shooting to make the doc into a feature film.

Michael was the owner of the venerable Knoedler Art Gallery, which abruptly closed in 2011 after being accused of selling $ 80 million worth of fake paintings by artists like Mark Rothko and Jackson Pollock. The work was carried out in a garage in Queens by a master forger and math teacher. The scandal rocked the art world and a federal courtroom in New York City five years later.

Michael and the gallery have never been charged or held responsible.

Meanwhile, Michael’s movie star son Armie was embroiled in an offscreen scandal in his sex life that included fantasies and alleged cannibal abuse. Armie has denied the allegations. But he was fired from his Hollywood agency along with many high profile projects.

As the scandal sidelined Armie, another could push his father into the limelight.

A new film on the affair of director Barry Avrich is now talking about art insiders, socialites and collectors on Wall Street. It not only features Michael, heir to the vast fortune of Armand Hammer, but also some of the most prominent figures in high society who have allegedly been duped into purchasing works of art forged in his gallery, including the former Gucci boss and Sotheby’s Domenico De Sole and hedge fund manager Pierre Lagrange.

Michael, 65, does not participate in the documentary on camera, but does appear in archive photos. With a deep tan, long hair and unruly tattoos, posing in front of fancy cars or at high-flying events, he certainly looks like a character any older actor would love to play. Former client-turned-complainant Eleanore De Sole remembers the trial: “Michael Hammer walks into the courtroom… he wears a royal blue velvet jacket, beige pants, dark and dark hair, and whitish golden hair. And we are in February in New York. “

Michael became the head of the 165-year-old Knoedler Gallery thanks to his family. “Made You Look” follows how a mysterious Long Island woman named Glafir Rosales sold a stream of forged paintings to the gallery’s unwitting director, Ann Freedman, starting in 1995. The paintings were then sold for millions to clients before the scam was finally discovered by the FBI.

After the scandal erupted, most of the lawsuits brought against the gallery by neglected buyers were settled, but those that were tried were brought by the De Soles, who had bought a forged Rothko for $ 8.3 million. .

Michael’s attorneys have firmly denied that he knew anything about the paintings being fake. During the trial, Michael was accused of using the gallery as a personal piggy bank, using funds to buy trips to Paris and cars, including a $ 500,000 Mercedes. (“I don’t think a lot of people knew there was a $ 500,000 Mercedes you could buy,” one bookish art writer says in the film.)

Domenico De Sole, who is interviewed on camera with his wife, says: “It became clear that [Michael] Hammer used the gallery as his own pocket. The couple’s attorney adds of the scandal to the gallery: “We think it was from the top.”

But an attorney for Michael and the gallery who appears in the film says, “This is categorically wrong, and to suggest otherwise is utterly unreasonable and wrong. And [it] is, in fact, an insult to the family’s legacy and the work it has done.

Freedman, the former director of Knoedler, also strongly denied that she knew the paintings were fakes. But the case was settled just hours before Freedman, or Michael, was scheduled to testify in the civil lawsuit.

Criminal charges have been filed against Rosales and two alleged accomplices. Freedman, Hammer, and the gallery have never been charged with criminal charges.

But the bad blood continues to this day: Eleanore De Sole says in the movie that she still bristles when she sees Freedman in town sitting in a Madison Avenue cafe.

Beyond the movie, Armie’s dad, Michael, also reportedly had his fair share of wild behavior. A recent Vanity Fair Profile on Armie and his legendary family reported that Michael once had his own drug and alcohol problems, spent the night in a Santa Barbara jail on a DUI charge which was later dropped, and even had a ” sex throne or a ‘naughty chair’ called it ‘which he kept at the headquarters of the Armand Hammer Foundation with a family crest on it.

Michael’s lawyer told VF in a statement: “These questions, which relate to unsolicited gifts sent by friends, conduct that seems fairly typical of recently divorced people, and fully legal financial transactions that have been properly accounted for , are absurd.

The LA Times called “Made You Look”, “a fascinating representation of the various dealers, collectors and gallery owners who have found themselves involved in the greatest artistic fraud in American history.” Avrich’s documentary credits also include films about Harvey Weinstein, Bob Guccione, Lew Wasserman, David Steinberg, and Howie Mandel.