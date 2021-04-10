Attack on Titan’s Ending rewrites another MASSIVE piece of history

Of the many revelations in Attack on Titan’s final chapter, a crucial rewrite of history is perhaps the most shocking.

The attack of the TitansThe final chapter offers a number of revelations, big and small: from Eren’s admission to the unyielding love for his friends (Mikasa, in particular) to the discovery that Ymir Fritz’s own love for her husband is which kept the Titan’s curse alive for 2,000 years. – to end with the murder of Eren by Mikasa in the penultimate chapter. But these are not the most explosive details that “Toward the Tree on That Hill” reveals.

The most shocking thing of all is laid bare on one page and, with everything else, is easily buried. But thisreallyShouldn’t be because the implication involved in it is yet another example of the horrific efforts Eren Jeager has made in the name of freedom.

The moment in question occurs in the introductory flashback sequence of Chapter # 139. In the sequence, the entire conversation that we didn’t know Eren and Armin had via the Path unfold, which Eren erased from memory of his friend to ensure that knowledge does not interfere with Armin’s decisions in the coming battle: stopping the Rumbling, initiated by Eren. The memory, however, comes back to Armin when Eren dies, and of all the things on display that Eren tells him – his reasoning for deciding to wipe out 80% of the world and why he pushed his friends away – whoever gets the biggest. Armin’s reaction is that Eren was, at least in part, responsible for the death of his own mother.

As Eren discusses how the full power of the Founding Titan collapsed his perception of the past, present, and future, forcing him to experience them all at once, he hints at the incident prompting him toThe attack of the TitansThe start that put him on his Titan murder path: the moment Carla Jeager was eaten by the smiling Titan, aka Dina Fritz, his Marley father’s first wife. In the visuals that accompany Eren’s words, Bertolt, then holder of the Colossal Titan, looks around in horror amid the devastation in Shiganshina caused by the invasion of him and the other warriors. We only see Dina’s Titan form from behind, but Eren’s narration makes the situation clear. “That day, this time … It wasn’t Bertolt’s time to die yet. Whoever let him go and made him do it like that was …” Eren walks away but Armin’s wide eyes silently acknowledge that he knows what Eren is admitting to. He does not allow him to dwell on this thought either; a quiet mercy, perhaps.

While we don’t know how Eren was able to help orchestrate his mother’s death in the chapter, the answer likely lies in his past-time manipulation of his father, Grisha. While revealing his true intentions to Zeke Jeager, the brothers traveled – like ghosts of Dickens – into their father’s past via the Path. Zeke tried to convince Eren that the Eldian radicalist was an abusive father, but Eren turned the situation around: instead, he actively pushed Grisha these days to carry out his plan to steal the founding Titan from the Reiss family. . Using the power of Attack Titan, Eren saw his future self do all of this when he kissed Historia’s hand at the medal ceremony, when he knew what he needed to do to make sure that the future he saw – a world without Titans – could come. Obviously, he saw Bertolt’s survival as a key part of this. If Dina had eaten the Warrior that day, it might not have passed on to Armin, who could not then have used it against Marley and later in the battle for heaven and earth that took changed the world.

So there you have it: airtight proof that the Jeager family is one of the most messed up in manga and anime history, and that Eren’s commitment to killing all Titans really knew no ethical bounds.

