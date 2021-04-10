Interview with Rahul Dev | [EXCLUSIVE] Rahul Dev on the Bollywood hiatus: 2000-2007 were years of regression





[EXCL.] Rahul Dev: 2000-2007 were regressive years for B-town | Photo credit: Instagram Actor Rahul Dev has been an integral part of Bollywood for many years now. The actor began his career in the industry with a film titled Champion and later made a series of popular films. After spending two decades in the industry, the actor saw how cinema has evolved over the years. Rahul believes the script in Bollywood is much better now. In an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital, the actor spoke about the regressive years of Bollywood. Speaking exclusively to us, Rahul said he left the industry as it was going through a change. Conversely, the actor took a hiatus from the cinema for a few years after the disappearance of his wife Rina. Coming back to what Rahul mentioned, he said, “I left the company when Bollywood was actually going through a makeover of becoming the kid he is today. The creativity, the way movies are written today, is much better. The time when I was working here, 2000-2007, was the regressive years of Bollywood, there were things between heroes and villains. Abhi Vaisa Raha Nahi. This time I had a gap of 4 to 4.5 years due to the death of my wife. “ Rahul further shed light on how the changes took place once he returned to work. “After he came back, the script changed. The casting directors, everything just got a lot more professional. Additionally, during a conversation with us, the actor spoke about his upcoming movie, Raat Baaki Hai, in which he stars alongside Anup Soni and Paoli Dam. Speaking of the movie, he said, “I found the script interesting. I watch a lot of thrillers and I thought I should do that. And the role they gave me, I really liked. it.” The actor added, “I can’t compare it to movies that have been made in the past. Talaash, who had Aamir Khan, I think it is not fair to compare that. But on its own, the film has its own merit and its own foundation. It is always very unfair to compare creativity. “ On a personal level, the actor maintains a stable relationship with Mugdha Godse. Speaking of the same, Rahul said that as a couple, they don’t feel pressured into getting married. When asked if his son plans to join Bollywood, the actor said his son has no plans as such. Regarding his film, Raat Baaki Hai releases April 16, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos