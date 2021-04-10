Maria Bakalova: I dedicate each award to all actors in Eastern Europe | Movies

Bulgarian actor Maria bakalova went through last year while Sacha Baron Cohens co-star in Next movie Borat. She has won over 20 awards for performance, including Best Supporting Actress at Critics Choice Awards last month, and was nominated for a Golden Globe, a Bafta And one Academy Award.

This year, we’ve all put more effort into dressing waist-to-waist in favor of a Zoom work call. Actor Maria Bakalova did the same, but in her case, she dressed fully and made up for the red carpet events, while also wearing slippers and pajamas just outside the screen. The last 12 months have been really crazy, she says over the phone now. It’s probably a little different from the normal way to get famous. It has been interesting!

The 24-year-old Bulgarian actor recently had to attend several of these virtual ceremonies. Bakalova gained international fame last year after starring in Next movie Borat, the follow-up to Sacha Baron Cohens’ 2006 mock documentary in which he pretended to be a Kazakh journalist traveling to the United States. Bakalova plays Borats’ daughter Tutar, a breath of fresh air in the film, combining her characteristic disgusting humor with genuine pathos and emotion.

Tutars’ character arc, from the semi-wild creature to the sophisticated and ambitious woman, endeared Bakalova to both audiences and critics alike. So far, she has won over 20 awards for performance, as well as nominations for an Academy Award, a Bafta, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe. Her biggest win to date was last month’s Critics Choice for Best Supporting Actress. I just loved the fact that they were saying my name right next to Olivia Colman and Glenn Closes, and I was so happy, she recalls. When her name was read as the winner, she didn’t realize it at first at all, I wasn’t prepared.

Maria Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Photography: Courtesy of Amazon Studios / AP

Bakalova had to learn to adapt. The Covid-19 pandemic struck while they were still running on Borat: production was halted and it looked like everything should stop. But after working with public health experts, they decided to go ahead, providing constant PPE and testing to the cast and crew. (The experience will serve him well in Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy The bubble, about a film production during the pandemic.)

Given the events of the past year, says Bakalova, comedy is more vital than ever. People are struggling and we need things that will make us laugh, that’s important. Under burlesque humor, Borat also deals with issues of immigration, racism and corruption; and in tender scenes with babysitter Jeanise Jones, the film delves into what it means to be a woman in 2021. It’s the new world, or it should be, Bakalova says. But in a lot of places patriarchy still exists, misogyny still exists. We don’t treat each other equally, which to me isn’t fair.

Bakalova made headlines last year for a scene from the film in which she posed as a reporter to interview the former New York mayor turned Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani appeared to be behaving inappropriately to respect. I had to be as convincing as possible and not spoil the scene, not ruin the movie, my heart was racing. Fortunately, Baron Cohen, in the character of Borat, entered at the right time and ended the interview. We had to flee from the police immediately. It was scary.

As the first Bulgarian actress to be nominated for an Oscar, she hopes her success will open doors for others. I dedicate each prize to all the actors of Eastern Europe who can recognize themselves in me, because they come from this region little recognized in Western cinema. That’s what I’m fighting for.

Bakalova does not yet know whether Shell will be able to attend the Oscars in person or not; if she does, she hopes to take her mother as her guest. Oh my god, these people have been my idols ever since I was little, she said. Being able to be in the same place as them will be, I guess, the next best day of my life.

The Golden Globe nominees for Best Comedy or Musical Actress at the virtual ceremony in February, clockwise from top left: Maria Bakalova, Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Rosamund Pike and Anya Taylor -Joy. Photograph: NBC / NBCU / Getty Images Photo Bank

Best price you’ve ever won?

Of course, the most important is Critics Choice, but all of these awards have been everything to me.

Favorite anecdote from the awards ceremony?

Probably all of the ceremonies we have done have been a bit funny. But I hope it’s still coming probably in April!

What are you looking for in an awards outfit?

I delegate this to my stylist and friend Jessica Paster. I totally trust him.