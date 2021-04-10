Horoscope and birthdays for April 10, 2021

Saturday April 10, 2021

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): It’s a warm and friendly day! It’s also a great day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself. Become crazy!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Solitude in a beautiful setting will delight you today because you want to enjoy nature or maybe a nice room or any chance for a little peace and quiet. Pleasant!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will enjoy all the contact with friends and groups today as it is a great day for people to come together and enjoy each other’s company in person or online. Enjoy!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Relations with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs are warm and happy today. In fact, for some of you, a flirtation with a boss might begin.

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Today you feel like traveling or doing something for a change of scenery. You want to broaden your horizons in a fun and enjoyable way. You might also be drawn to someone different.

VIRGIN (August 23 to September 22): Any type of financial negotiation will favor you today. No matter what, you’ll laugh all the way to the bank. Lucky you!

LIBRA (September 23 to October 22): Social interactions with friends and partners are happy and rewarding today. When you deal with loved ones, you will feel a warm feeling in your tummy.

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21): It will be a positive day related to your job or your job. You might get a raise or praise. It is also a positive day for your health as well as for all things pet related.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Take any chance to socialize and have fun today. Sporting events, fun activities with children and an appreciation of the arts will delight you.

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19): Some of you will enjoy having home today, maybe a family reunion? You will also benefit from a collective effort to redecorate or make your living space more attractive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for ways to make money with your lyrics today, as maybe it can be written, sales, marketing, or acting. It’s easy to enjoy the beauty of your surroundings today.

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): It’s a good day for you. You might attract money to yourself. You will also like to spend money on nice things for yourself and your loved ones.

Born today: You are playful, competitive and strong in spirit! (Sometimes you are mischievous.) You are also independent and will always be in the lead. Because you are entering a new cycle, it means it’s time to set future goals to figure out what you want for yourself in the next few years. Be confident and physically energetic for what you want. Do it!

Today’s birthdays

Actor Liz Sheridan is 92 years old. The Football Hall of Fame John Madden is 85 years old. Actor Steven Seagal is 69 years old. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 68 years old. Actor Peter MacNicol is 67 years old. Actor Olivia Brown is 64 years old. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 64 years old. Singer-producer Kenneth Babyface Edmonds is 63 years old. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 62 years old. Rock singer Katrina Leskanichis 61. Actor Jeb Adams is 60 years old. Olympic gold medalist speed skater Cathy Turner is 59 years old. Rock musician Tim Herb Alexander is 56 years old. R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 54 years old. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 53 years old. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 52 years old. Rapper Q-Tip (aka Kamaal) is 51 years old. Actor David Harbor is 46 years old. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 40 years old. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 40 years old. Actor Chyler Leigh is 39 years old. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun) is 38. Actor Ryan Merriman is 38 years old. Singer Mandy Moore is 37 years old. Actor Barkhad Abdi Actor Shay Mitchell is 34 years old. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 33 years old. Actor Molly Bernard (TV: Younger) i 33. Country singer Maren Morris is 31 years old. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 31 years old. Actor-singer AJ (aka Amanda) Michalka is 30 years old. Actor Daisy Ridley is 29 years old. Singer-actress Sofia Carson is 28 years old. Actor Audrey Whitby is 25 years old. Actor Ruby Jerins is 23 years old.