Amanda Seyfried’s Interesting Roles | Entertainment





Amanda Seyfried says she’s been offered more interesting movie roles since she gets older. The 35-year-old actress – who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in ‘Mank’ – says that while actresses can have tough times in Hollywood as they get older, she has found the opposite to be true for her. . Speaking on Variety’s ‘Awards Circuit’ podcast, Amanda explained, “The older I get the better the roles, which wasn’t true. Once you have a baby, you’re not the one anymore. ingenuous. Now I can play mothers, which naturally interests me more. “ However, Amanda admitted that she has also become more picky when it comes to choosing which movies she wants to get involved in. She explained, “It changes. It got a bit more precise as I got older. I want to be in the hands of a great director. The script is obviously where it all starts, isn’t it. ? That’s the basis of the whole project. It must be interesting, at least to the point where it makes sense. I hate reading. I’m an audible person and I know in the first 10 pages of the script if it’s going to be anything thing that I want to be a part of. “ Amanda received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s film “Mank” and revealed that she was “proud” of the film. She said, “It’s nice to talk about something you care about and are proud of. And this is a person who has existed, and we have to reshape his heritage.

