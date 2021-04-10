Satish Kumar succumbs to Covid-19. Dead at 73: Bollywood News – Jioforme

Few people remember Satish Kumar as Lehana Sultan’s handsome lover in the 1973 drama. First palbat When her old husband Nana Parsikar was asleep he played a sexual ranger who ran for sex.It was a daring movie, and Satish starred in the following eccentric Hindi movies: Nek Parveen, Just saltaji,and Ansean Lagar.. Like most unsuccessful lead actors, Satish quickly moved on to a supporting role in a big budget movie like this: Shiva Cain Surf And Inam dus khazar..He did not play an important role in the production of the two Niharani puffs. Iltherm And Aag hi aag..

Pahlajji remembers Satish as “hardworking, friendly, eager for work, always passionate about the camera and always wondering where his next meal will come from.” Frustrated with the lack of work in Hindi films, Satish moved to a Punjabi cinema and made relatively successful stints in films such as: Jatt Punjabi, Lacchi And Morning.. He was named “Amitabh Bachchan in the Punjab movie”.

It didn’t help to maintain his career. Satish first appeared on Indian television when his role in the Punjab began to wear out. He played a small role on television. Vikram-Vetal And Mahabharata..

In recent years, its financial situation has deteriorated. Satish, who had no family of his own (his wife apparently divorced him and left the country), was forced to live in a charity in Ludhiana. He died in a hospital in Ludhiana, hungry for work, hungry for love and hungry for dignity. And I was just hungry.

There is no money in food. Satish’s last year is a lesson for all actors and technicians in Indian cinema who cannot count on hard times. 1970s actress Vimi recalls discovering spectacular BR Chopra launched with fanfare with success Humraaz.. Soon his career failed and failed. Without money or a career, she drank and died.

His body had to be loaded into a wheelbarrow to be transported to the crematorium. Satish Kumar was not a little unhappy.

