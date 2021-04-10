Kerry Washington drops tweet comparing DMX and Prince Philip’s death after strong backlash

Kerry Washington has now deleted the tweet suggesting DMX and Prince Philip are in heaven together after receiving criticism from internet users.

While several celebrities reacted to the tragic deaths of rapper DMX and Prince Philip on Friday, actress Kerry Washington found herself in the midst of a controversy over a tweet leading to their death. Washington, who shared a tweet on DMX and Prince Philip “chatting” in Heaven, has received strong reactions from netizens. After being mocked for the same, the Scandal star quickly deleted her tweet and hasn’t reacted since.

The now deleted tweet consisted of Washington saying, “Anyone else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are discussing together at the Pearly Gates? My love for their two families. May they both rest The comparison of DMX and the Duke of Edinburgh being together at the gates of heaven did not go well with netizens who started calling him as a result of which the tweet was taken down.

While netizens have offered their condolences to the personalities who have managed to leave a legacy of their own and that of their grieving loved ones, no one has paired the two. Presumably, it was because of racial concerns that Washington’s tweet was taken in bad taste by netizens.

Prince Philip, who was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and also the longest-serving royal consort, has died at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

DMX rapper aka Earl Simmons has died aged 50 after being on life support last week following cardiac arrest following an alleged drug overdose incident. The rapper’s death has been mourned by fans around the world as well as artists in the music industry.

READ ALSO: THROWBACK: When Prince William called Prince Philip a ‘legend’ while chatting with Matt Smith about the Crown