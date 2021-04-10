Livingston County Festivals, events returning in 2021 with changes

Event planners in Livingston County, the annual traditions will return in 2021 with some major changes.

Organizers of several major festivals, parades and community fundraisers are moving forward with in-person events this spring, summer and fall, knowing they could derail due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events have already been canceled, including Pinckney’s Art in the Park and Hartland Township’s Memorial Day Parade.

“We budgeted in November with no in-person events,” said Janelle Best, president of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. “We couldn’t count on income from events. Then, as the vaccine became more accessible, we started looking for ways to create modified events.

“From an event planning perspective, it’s such a challenge because we don’t know what to expect,” she said.

Balloonfest returns in a different form

The chamber announced that the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest will return in June with major changes, including a change of location.

Best says the hot air balloon pilots will fly into the skies over Howell, weather permitting, where they will compete to qualify for national competitions, but crowds will be limited.

Balloonfest will not be held on the Howell High grounds this year. In the past, it has featured carnival, live performances, and family activities that have attracted tens of thousands of people.

Instead, balloon pilots will be launched from undisclosed locations and other activities will take place around downtown Howell, as well as showing videos of balloon launches and landings, as well as other content such as interviews with pilots.

“Well, get them to launch from a place where you can see them downtown, then we’re looking to do downtown events, pop-up events, where people can be scattered,” Best said.

As for fall and winter, Ms Best said she hopes the pandemic will be better controlled.

“We’re hoping we can have some sort of Fantasy of Lights parade. Last year it was a drive-thru at Scofield Park. It went well, so at least we can do it again in the park,” she said.

The parade usually takes place at the end of November

Planning of the Howell Melon Festival in preparation

Howell Area Parks and Recreation are still working on details for a modified Howell Melon Festival, which takes place in August.

Events manager Amelia Purdy-Ketchum said she plans to bring back some in-person activities, including the Melon races.

“We’ll probably find out by the end of the month. The question is, how do you limit the number of people on the site?” Purdy-Ketchum said. “And festivals are the last thing to open when it comes to state restrictions.”

Last year, a scaled-down melon festival featured a series of smaller virtual and in-person events spread over two weeks.

“We were looking to do something non-traditional, like last year. We were able to bring the entertainment to the community, but you have to be creative, ”she said.

Purdy-Ketchum said the biggest challenge has been hanging on to big sponsors, when the fate of events is uncertain.

“Some of our biggest supporters have decided to give up,” she said.

She said the parks authority also offers other in-person events, such as limited-capacity day camps and new gardening-themed activities for children.

“How were operating now is sort of on an event-by-event basis and not trying to get ahead of ourselves.”

Festivals, comeback concerts in Brighton

Earlier this month, Brighton city officials approved 20 civic event permits, including the Brighton Memorial Day Parade on May 31 and a Weekends on West concert series on West Street outside of The Pound! From May to September.

There will also be concerts at the AMP Amphitheater at Mill Pond, July 4th events and charity runs, among others.

A new festival is planned in Brighton, Bark in the Park.

Brighton-based pantry Bountiful Harvest will host a festival for dogs and their owners in the city center in July. It will include a dog parade and competitions, a dog kissing booth and adoptions.

“The challenge for event planners has been to think of things that we could do outside where everything is not located in one area,” said Tina Thalacker, vice president of Bountiful Harvest.

“Brighton is a dog town. We are very fond of pets,” Thalacker said.

The pantry is distributing free dog and cat food to support families during the pandemic. People also donate items like leashes, bones, and pantry toys to hand out.

Festivals, trade fair planned

Brighton city officials are expected to approve several more event permit applications for larger festivals, after city council had the opportunity to discuss whether to allow social quarters for the consumption of alcohol in public outdoor areas.

Brighton Region Chamber of Commerce President Pam McConeghy said she is moving forward with planning for three big festivals, including the Brighton Wine Art Music Festival in August.

“We’re going to ask our restaurants to participate. So instead of the beer and the beer tent at Mill Pond, we want to support the restaurants, and that will disperse people,” McConeghys said.

She said they are tentatively planning a beer tent with live music for Brighton’s Smokin ‘Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival in September.

She said they were planning Brighton’s Holiday Glow in November.

The Fowlerville Family Fair is also moving ahead and accepting declaration forms from animal exhibitors for the July event.

Last year, planners hoped they could host the fair, but had to cancel due to public health restrictions. The fair hosted a modified Youth Show, which was broadcast online.

Hamburg Family Fun Fest is set to return

The Hamburg Family Fun Fest is scheduled to return this year.

HERO president Joanna Hardesty said the organization is planning the festival with a few changes. The festival is traditionally held in June.

“We are going to organize an event for the community which is still very much needed,” said Hardesty.

“In 2020 it was obviously very difficult to make the decision to cancel. This decision was made for us. We couldn’t get state permits for the rides. Summer has come and gone, we said we were going to take a break and come back in 2021, and I was going to live up to that, ”she said.

Spring events canceled in Pinckney, Hartland Township

The Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Area Chamber of Commerce, which is part of the Brighton Chamber, has canceled Pinckney’s Art in the Park.

“It would have been right around the corner and there are too many unknowns,” McConeghy said.

It is traditionally held in June.

“They are looking at other opportunities, the possibility of a commercial exhibition with food trucks and they could invite artists from Art in the Park to participate,” said McConeghy.

Hartland Township Clerk Larry Ciofu said the Hartland Area Community Council met on Wednesday evening and decided to cancel Memorial Day festivities, including the parade.

“All of the Memorial Day attendees are in the same boat. We don’t know what’s going to happen, what the state restriction will be,” Ciofu said.

Contact Livingston Daily reporterJennifer Timar at [email protected]