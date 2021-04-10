Connect with us

Livingston County Festivals, events returning in 2021 with changes

Event planners in Livingston County, the annual traditions will return in 2021 with some major changes.

Organizers of several major festivals, parades and community fundraisers are moving forward with in-person events this spring, summer and fall, knowing they could derail due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events have already been canceled, including Pinckney’s Art in the Park and Hartland Township’s Memorial Day Parade.

“We budgeted in November with no in-person events,” said Janelle Best, president of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. “We couldn’t count on income from events. Then, as the vaccine became more accessible, we started looking for ways to create modified events.

“From an event planning perspective, it’s such a challenge because we don’t know what to expect,” she said.

Balloonfest returns in a different form

The chamber announced that the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest will return in June with major changes, including a change of location.

From left to right, the balloons 2 | 42, Maveryx and Old Cat inflate on the launch pad on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Best says the hot air balloon pilots will fly into the skies over Howell, weather permitting, where they will compete to qualify for national competitions, but crowds will be limited.

Balloonfest will not be held on the Howell High grounds this year. In the past, it has featured carnival, live performances, and family activities that have attracted tens of thousands of people.

Instead, balloon pilots will be launched from undisclosed locations and other activities will take place around downtown Howell, as well as showing videos of balloon launches and landings, as well as other content such as interviews with pilots.

Related Topics: