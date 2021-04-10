Dubai: Bollywood actress Bhagyashree praises city in local contest – News

We remember her best and love her as the sweet and generous Suman in the romantic Bollywood blockbuster 1989 Maine pyar kiya. Now actress Bhagyashree is excited to return to the big screen after many years with the highly anticipated Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Although she has been estranged from Bollywood for a while, Bhagyashree continues to be in the spotlight, sharing inspiring posts on social media and winning over even more fans with the elegance and charm that have defined actresses. of his time.

She brought this special brand of charm to Dubai on Friday April 9 during the first edition of Miss & Mrs International Queen Dubai 2021 hosted by Naari by Shrishti, held at DoubleTree by Hilton M Square, Mankhool.

We caught up with Bhagyashree while she was in town to talk about her take on contests during the Covid era, what she thinks about Dubai, her role in Thalaivi and why Maine pyar kiya has lasting appeal.

What do you think of coming to Dubai for the 2021 Miss & Mrs International Queen Dubai pageant?

It is always a pleasure to come to Dubai. It’s like a complete mix of West and East – there is a lot of Indian culture here. You always feel at home. You feel safe and secure and it’s just a beautiful city to visit every time.

As for attending this contest, back when there is no event happening today, for all these women to come together and work so hard to make it happen, I felt, as that woman, that I wanted to come and support them, and kind of cheer them up by saying ‘go ahead and catch your dreams’.

So of course it’s wonderful to be here.

What is the significance of beauty pageants in today’s world so constrained by Covid?

I think it gives women the opportunity to get out of their homes and pursue their dreams. They interact with different types of people; there is a lot to be learned when people from different cultures come together in one place. Many women do not have such opportunities, probably coming from small towns or from restricted family backgrounds. This (kind of event) gives these women the opportunity to learn something more and interact with different people.

Do such events boost morale and somehow create a positive mood?

They definitely do and I think the positivity comes from gaining the confidence to achieve a certain thing. When you are on stage in front of an audience, it gives you a lot of self-confidence. For people who are on stage for the first time, there can be a lot of nervousness.

But when they step off the stage, they feel “yes, we did it”. So it is this kind of confidence that is very important for women.

Did you hesitate to travel during the pandemic?

I was the only person to leave my house because I worked, shot for my films. Coming to Dubai I didn’t feel worried, the reason being my antibodies are high – just finished with Covid!

What has been your experience of Dubai and what are your favorite places to visit here?

Dubai has always been a fun and interesting city to visit. Dubai has a cauldron of cultures so you can meet a lot of people, and for me traveling and meeting new people is one of the things that I think educates you and takes you higher.

Dubai has it all – amazing cuisine, pretty much any cuisine is there. The best of places, great service and great hospitality. The cleanliness is exceptional. Back home, this is something we talk about constantly!

Dubai has (so) many things to do, like skydiving and bungee jumping or snorkeling! When I came with my kids I took them to Atlantis and there was the aquarium and the water park… so there is something for every age group in Dubai which I find fantastic. You are not bored.

And Dubai has pretty much everything you want to learn. Like the women who took the stage in the competition – someone said they learned taekwondo, someone took a dance class …

We often see fitness posts on your Instagram handle. How beneficial was your love for fitness during the pandemic, when everyone was practically at home?

Well if people followed my Instagram when the first lockdown in India happened I did a full 21 day home workout. When people couldn’t go to the gym and they couldn’t use equipment, I would do workouts for them and I would do them myself too.

I said, you don’t have to go out. You don’t need a lot of space. Within the confines of your room, there are exercises you can do! Personally, I think movement is medicine. So, if you keep moving and active, you increase your body’s immunity, increase your body strength, and take care of your digestion.

They say the gut is the second brain, so when you can digest it well, you keep your gut happy. And your brain is happy!

Your son Abhimanyu Dassani follows in your footsteps by becoming an actor. What advice did you give him about the industry when he first shared his plans with you?

I did not advise him to enter the industry. What I told him was “be nice to people”. Because blessings are what keeps you going in life.

The industry is a place where no one can say ‘we made the film a success’. It’s the combined effort of everyone that allows us to see the final product on screen – whether it’s the cinematographer, the director, the people on set, the guys who set the scene, the guys. light guys, the phonograph … everyone happy, talk to them nicely and respect everyone! I think this is the most important thing because when you conduct yourself in this way a lot of goodwill and blessings are created.

Regarding his work in the cinema, he traces his own path.

While male Bollywood stars continue to get the same kind of roles as they get older, heroines don’t. Do you think actresses get a raw deal after going through a certain age? Is this trend changing now?

Well, that is gradually changing. As much as I would love to star in more roles and do better things, I also feel that the movies really reflect life. So it’s about now that the whole mentality of patriarchal society is changing. As husband and wife, people are comfortable working together. Or the woman who goes out and follows her dreams. The girls are educated.

So, gradually, the concept of seeing a woman on screen not only as a mother, aunt or sister, but probably as a judge, a police officer or even a lawyer… is gaining ground. When we consider the hero of a film, we think that “it could be a man”, but why? It could also be a woman. But that difference has come now. Cinema reflects life and we see a lot of women in all walks of life today and that will eventually translate into cinema.

You are best remembered for your wonderful beginnings in Maine pyar kiya. When we interviewed you in 2014, you mentioned how you felt the innocence of romance was missing from movies today. Why the old movies (like MPK and many others) still popular, do you think?

All the stories (like MPK) touch your heart. It’s not a fairy tale, it’s achievable. It is something that is possible – and you want to have the possibility of a perfect life. I think Maine pyar kiya Do it. It gave a feeling of romance, brotherhood, family life, everything. This is what everyone would want in their life and this is why you love to see such movies.

You are making a comeback on the big screen after many years with Thalaivi. What would you like to say to your fans here in the United Arab Emirates?

Do not look for Suman in Thalaivi (laughs), because he’s not a “Suman” character. But it’s great to get back to work, I’ve been away from the big screen for a long, long time. So go ahead and watch the movie; I would like my fans to like me in this new role that I am playing!

A COVID-CONSCIOUS BEAUTY PAGE

The Miss & Mrs International Queen Dubai 2021 was hosted by fashion designer Shrishti Tiwari.

The competition hosted by actor Aman Yatan Varma was judged by actor Aarti Nagpal, Ms. India International 2018 Kareena Gehi, Reena Rai and Dr. Ajay Sahai. Bollywood actress Padmini Kohlapure and actor Sooraj Thapar were also in attendance.

The winner of Ms. International Queen Dubai was Soniya Lilaramani – the first runner-up in this category was Rupa Jha and the runner-up was Pratibha Jha. Urja Pugalia won the title of Miss International Queen Dubai. The first finalist in this category was Anushka Arya and the second was Madhurima Nayak.