Entertainment
Yellowknife-born actor Dustin Milligan on What’s Next After Schitt’s Creek
Yellowknife-born actor shows off his lineup, playing vet on Emmy-winning show Schitt Creek dubbing for a new children’s series.
Dustin Milligan played a key role in Schitt Creek, a show that chronicles a once grubby and wealthy family as they are demoted from their opulence to lead a normal life in a rural town, their only remaining asset.
Schitt Creek just completed its final season and is awaiting 22 Canadian Screen Awards.
The popularity of the show couldn’t have been predicted, but seeing its success has been “wild enough” for Milligan.
“As a Canadian actor, there is always that feeling of ‘yes you do the Canadian job to pay the bills and keep yourself busy until the biggest American jobs come true,’ he said. .
But, when Milligan got the opportunity to work with Eugene Levy, who plays Johnny Rose and Catherine O’Hara as former soap opera star wife Moira Rose, he said taking the role was an easy choice.
“I looked up to Eugene and Catherine a lot as a kid and working with them was a given. You never know what a show like this is going to do in terms of the end result and how the audience is going to do it. -he, ”he said.
“Truly an unexpected dream come true.”
He added that the actors are both “kind and generous with their time and talents.”
Sitcoms on children’s television
Milliganison places it after the hit comedy series and has a few projects in the works.
Among them is Rutherford Falls, an upcoming American television sitcom that focuses on the relationship between a fictional Native American reservation and the residents of a nearby small town in upstate New York.
He also stars in a new children’s show, Super Agent Jon Le Bon !.
The show is fun and wacky, and the Super Agents help deceive the bad guys while delivering an environmental message.
“Much of the hijinx we engage in is related to environmental issues, global warming, climate change as well as friendships, bonding and teamwork,” he said.
“It’s a very energetic show. I think it’s a lot of fun for the kids, the young at heart,” he said.
Raised by a northern community
Milligan said the support of his teachers at Mildred HallSchool in Yellowknife and members of the community has been a guiding force in his career.
“It might be a cliché to say, but I believe in this adage that it takes a village to raise a child,” he said.
“I believe it was a great group of people for many, many years who continued to encourage me over the years in these times when I needed it and which led me to continue this work”, he declared.
And, he says, the further north he is, the more he realizes how much he loves Yellowknife.
