What Prince Philip Learned From Hollywood

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, worked very early to bring the royals into the media age, but perhaps created a soap opera juggernaut that couldn’t be stopped.



On March 14, 1966, Hollywood royalty, including Cary Grant, Natalie Wood, and Gregory Peck, was in full force at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. They were there to celebrate a true royal His Royal Highness Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on April 9 at the age of 99 at a charity ball held in his honor. “The contemporary ‘spell’ of her charm and wit has even been cast on charm experts, prominent Hollywood figures.”theLos Angeles Timesfainted.

The night was a resounding success. Louis Armstrong greeted the Prince (then 44) with a lively performance of “Hello Philip” to the tune of “Hello Dolly”. Prince Philip himself, sitting next to a beaming Shirley MacLaine, laughed heartily at Joey Bishop’s comedic style and muttered sides that tickled the seasoned comedian. “I can’t tell you,” Bishop said, “what a pleasure it is to be heckled by the prince.”

It’s no surprise that Philip felt so at home in Hollywood. Upon his marriage to then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, Philip intended to run the stage and modernize the archaic and creaky monarchy, using new media to bring the royal family into the 20th century. An avid handyman who loved engineers and modern technology, Philip often screened movies (action for him, comedies for women) in the basement of their first home. An avid photographer, he always had the latest camera and one of the first car phones in his bespoke Aston Martin.

He helped choreograph Queen Elizabeth II’s televised coronation in 1953, determined nothing should go wrong. According to his biographer Ingrid Seward, author ofPrince Philip revealed, as he climbed the parade in Queen Elizabeth’s coach, he clung to his own walkie-talkie, whistling instructions when a footman was heading in the wrong direction. Later that day, he annoyed legendary photographer Cecil Beaton during the official photoshoot, trying to handle every detail. “The Duke of Edinburgh stood with wry jokes, his lips pursed in a smile that made me fear God. I believe he doesn’t like or approve of me,” Beaton wrote, by Seward. “He took a rather irregular attitude towards the procedure.”

Philip also knew the importance of modern fame.According to Seward, in 1951 heasked Frank Sinatra (with whom he would become friends) and Ava Gardner.to perform and participate in a fundraiser for the National Playing Fields Association, which raised £ 14,000 in a single evening.More than anything, the prince realized that the growing television industry could help the royal family speak directly to their subjects. In 1957 he recounted his own special,The Restless Sphere: The History of International Geophysicsl Year. That same year, he encouraged Elizabeth to get her annual Christmas message from radio to television. According to Seward, Philip worked tirelessly on early Queens scripts, making sure they were written with his voice.

While recording the first speech, he offered encouragement after a series of disastrous rehearsals (dramatized in season 2 of The crown).Seward writes:

When the Queen entered Sandringham Library, where the live broadcast was to take place, he remained in the room throughout, watching with a spare camera on the reserve circuit. He told a silly joke, and the Queen finally relaxed and managed to do what Dimmock had been trying to get her to do for weeks, naturally smiling at the cameras.

In 1961, Philip went further.According to biographer Robert Jobson, author of the nextPrince Philips Century, in 1961, the prince became the first British royal to sit down for a TV interview, appearing on the BBC clipPanorama.

But despite all the efforts of the princes (often canceled by hislegendary temper and blunders), by the late 1960s, members of the royal family were increasingly seen as content and disconnected. Philip believed that in order for members of the royal family to survive, they had to change their image and be seen as a modern family. In 1968, encouraged by his uncle Lord Mountbatten and Mountbattens’ son-in-law Lord Brabourne, he convinced the Queen to participate in a BBC documentary titledRoyal family. He also hoped it would help endear the British public to Prince Charles, then 21, who was seen as the future of the monarchy.

“Philip liked the idea because he knew there was nothing between the court flyer and the gossip columns and felt it was time for the monarchy to meet the television medium on its own. conditions “. Seward explains inPrince Philip revealed. He even chaired the BBC-ITV advisory committee overseeing the project.

A total of 43 hours of unscripted material were filmed about the Royal Family in 18 months. As illustrated in season 3 of The crown, they dined, roasted sausages, and completed their chores while the cameras rolled, capturing human moments that would normally have been heavily censored. Filming didn’t always go smoothly at one pointan angry philip, seemingly forgetting that the project was her fault, shouted, “Get away from the queen with your bloody cameras!”

Philips’ irritation at being an early reality TV star was eventually offset by her enjoyment with the finished product. “I think it is dead wrong that there should be a feeling of estrangement about the majesty,” Philip said.asked about the documentary, by Seward. “If people see, whoever it is, regardless of the head of state, as individuals, I think it makes it easier for them to accept the system or to feel a part of the system more easily.”

The public agreed, with over 30 million Britons watching theRoyal familywhen it aired on June 21, 1969.

However, many royal watchers believe that this blunt take on the rather austere Windsors forever carried away the shine and mystique of the English monarchy, ushering in the tabloid frenzy of the following decades. Suddenly they were just celebrities, no more sacred than the Hollywood stars who bowed to them and bowed to them at the premieres.

Towards the end of his life, it appeared Prince Philip was growing fed up with the continuing fascination with the modern, media-savvy monarchy he had helped create. At a reception in 2015 commemorating the Battle of Britain,he ordered a photographerto just take the fucking pic, leaving her grandson Prince Williamcannot delete a ready camerachuckle.