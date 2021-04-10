WrestleMania ready to rumble with fans

His due time as the next face of WWE, Drew McIntyre envisioned what his crowning glory would look like in the build to WrestleMania of the past few years in his US hometown of Tampa, Florida.

I beat The Beast Brock Lesnar, I lift the title, I jump in the crowd, he says.

He defeated Lesnar, yes.

Then, silence. No pyrotechnics, no digital fans, in cardboard or wrapped in seats, no members of his family sitting at ringside celebrating with the Scottish-born star.

The mania was stifled.

Banned from the planned site at Raymond James Stadium, WWE staged its flagship event at an empty training facility in Florida.

The pandemic is hitting. I got a little angry, disappointed, frustrated when I found out it was going to be in the performance center, McIntyre said.

A year later, McIntyre has the chance to start over.

Let’s fight two!

WWE is set to welcome fans back for the first time in over a year as 25,000 Championship diehards, championship replicas, wearing belts and signs, are expected on Saturday and Sunday night at the Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania.

There is nothing quite like seeing the fans in person and redoing yourself at Raymond James Stadium, McIntyre said. They’re going to blow up the roof, if there’s even a roof.

The company built on Hulk Hogan’s so-called 24-inch pythons went through a pandemic year with live performances in its ThunderDome setup, where fans appeared on digital video boards and man-made crowd noise was pumped into the stadium for each match. Even without non-stop touring, WWE’s business has never looked better: Already locked in long-term billion-dollar TV deals with Fox and the United States, WWE has shifted its streaming service standalone to streaming service NBCUniversals Peacock for, yes, another billion dollar deal.

It’s a fabulous moolah truck for a company whose ratings skyrocketed during the pandemic, with just 1.701 million viewers watching the Mania go-home show Monday night in the United States.

Often criticized for its heavy reliance on stars of the past in its flagship events, WWE has John Cena, Lesnar, Triple H, The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, the first female wrestlers to headline a WrestleMania main event in 2019, are at home. Bayley and Charlotte Flair are not announced. The map, of course, in wrestling is always subject to change.

McIntyre is back in the main event when he takes on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Saturday. Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship in a triple threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan in Sunday’s Big Game.

Lashley made headlines at WrestleMania 37 after being the representative chosen by Donald Trumps for a Battle of the Billionaires match against Umaga and his representative, WWE CEO Vince McMahon, in 2007. Lashley, 44, joined WrestleMania in the rarefied air of black champions. in an industry that has historically made stereotypical performers of minorities. This year, people of color are filling the card, with Lashley, The New Days Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and Smackdown Women’s Championship game champion Sasha Banks against Bianca Belair among the handful of featured matches.

Of course, everyone right now is saying that there are a lot of African Americans or Blacks in these big, high profile games, and that’s understandable because it wasn’t something that was very common before. , Lashley said. Now, since you see it more, if that happens next year, it won’t be one of those things that people ask me because it’s just going to be natural. We have everyone. Anyone can be represented in WrestleMania.

The celebrity roster began at the first WrestleMania in 1985 when Mr. T attended the main event includes YouTuber Logan Paul, rapper Wale and singers Ashland Craft and Grammy winner Bebe Rexha. These artists do not pull on wrestling boots and do not seek to fight. But Bad Bunny, the 27-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter who won a Grammy and performed on Saturday Night Live this year, is ready for a tag team match with partner Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

So much work that he puts into his music career and his entertainment career, he puts it all into his WWE appearances, The Miz said. Many celebrities don’t take the time to learn the art of pro wrestling. It’s not that they don’t have respect. They don’t have the knowledge. They are so busy with everything they do.

The Miz missed WrestleMania last year because of COVID-19 protocols and McIntyre was sidelined this year when he tested positive. WWE is putting fans this weekend in pods and unlike past WrestleManias which sold football stadiums in record time, seats were still available on the Ticketmasters website on Friday for the co-hosted event. by Hogan and Titus ONeil.

Wrestling fans are ready, to cheer, to boo, to open their eyes to the moments of WrestleMania and every unpredictable arrival after a year on the sidelines. Maybe McIntyre can raise a championship belt in front of crazy fans, after all.

The fact that we get the second round, said McIntyre, it’s pretty amazing.

