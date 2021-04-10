Naomi Scott wanted to be a musician | Entertainment





Naomi Scott never considered becoming an actress. The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Aladdin’ actress admitted that music was always her first love and she didn’t start acting until she landed a role in ‘Terra Nova’ in 2011. She said: “I started out in music. I started writing in those kind of writing camps and it wasn’t until I got ‘Terra Nova’ which was that Fox show that I really had to make a decision in terms of what I was going to pursue at that point, because it was always music first to be really honest with you. “ However, Naomi was elated when she landed the role of Princess Jasmine in the 2019 Disney musical live-action fantasy film “ Aladdin ”, as she was able to combine her love of acting and singing. And Naomi, 29, even sang a new song “Speechless” in the movie. She said, “You know, some people like new things, some people don’t. Some people are kind of like, No, stick to what it is. but at least I loved the song, I loved the meaning of the song, I loved the moment it came into the movie, I loved the fact that away from the movie it felt like a not very modern. Naomi also insisted that there are many ways to enter the theater industry and she is happy to see more diversity on screen. She said: Today more than ever there is so much appetite for specificity. Not just a specificity in terms of the content that we watch, but a specificity in terms of the journey of how you got there as a writer, actor, director. There is no one way. Yours can be unique and build on your uniqueness. But I have to tell myself that!

