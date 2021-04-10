Sezgin Mangjuka Bollywood set to launch next versatile actor

Bollywood is such a versatile industry that it needs young talent to present it with more elegance. On top of that there will be a new face in the industry and it will be Sezgin Mangjuka who is a young businessman from Prizren / Kosovo. He started his career in 2015, and his age is only 21.

He is the founder and CEO of Sezgin Events. He says he was successful at a very young age and set a precedent for young people.

He says he is very loyal and passionate about his work, which is the only way to succeed. He made himself known in the company and his friend Alpash, who is also his business partner, supported him throughout.

He now turns out to be a well-known person on social media and already has over 30,000 followers. His company is one of the leading Albanian event organization companies and also one of the largest artist management companies in Haryana.

Showcasing the talent of other artists in front of people, not only by working day and night at such a young age, but also leading them to success, he says he has proven that in order to be successful there is no need for skills and of age passion.