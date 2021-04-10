Who is the most successful actor in the series?

Paula Cole didn’t want to wait until the end of our lives when she sang the theme for Dawson’s Creek, but all TV shows must end because Stream made in 2003. During its five-year run, the show made household names like James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Kerr Smith and Joshua Jackson.

As the series continued its course, its stars seemed poised to move on to bigger and better things. However, success after Dawson’s Creek turned out to be very variable.

What is “Dawson’s Creek”?

James Van Der Beek, star of "Dawson's Creek"

It might surprise some people to learn that Dawson’s Creek came in part because of the success of a horror film. It would be Scream, the 1996 film that deconstructed the horror genre with its shrewd insights into horror movie clichés, such as having sex leads to certain loss.

This film was written by Kevin Williamson, who capitalized on its success in other venues including television. He made an autobiographical pitch about a budding filmmaker growing up near a bucolic cove with a group of friends / lovers. The creek that Williamson remembered was in North Carolina; the show transplanted him to the fictional Capeside, Massachusetts.

The writer, with his keen sense of pop culture, described the show as “Kind of wonderful meets Turn up the sound meets James at 15 meets My so called life meets Little house in the meadow. The show premiered on January 20, 1998, for six seasons on the WB until May 2003.

James Van Der Beek played the title role of Dawson, the filmmaker, while Katie Holmes played Joey, the girl caught between Dawson and his friend Pacey, a lazy guy played by Joshua Jackson. There was also Kerr Smith’s Jack, one of the first gay characters who was a series regular, and then there was Michelle Williams’ Jen, the town girl who turned out to be a major kingpin in the storylines.

What happened to Dawson, Pacey and Jack?

After the cast went their separate ways, continued fame seemed more elusive for the men of Dawson’s Creek. But Jackson has recently been involved in some high profile projects. According to Newsweek, he appeared in Hulu’s Small fires everywhere, Showtime’s The case, and Netflix When they see us. He also played on Fringe for five years. On the east deck Dr. Death, a Peacock show with Jackson in the title role.

Smith’s messageDawson credits include Charmed, Agents of SHIELD, and The Fosters. One of his most recent credits was Riverdale, where he played a school principal who met a nasty end.

You could say that Dawson himself had the lowest profile after the show. Message from Van Der Beek-Stream credits mainly include television works, such as One Tree Hill, don’t trust the B **** in apartment 23 (where he played a version of himself), CSI: Cyber and Pose. He also participated in Dance with the stars.

What happened to Joey and Jen?

On the other hand, Holmes and Williams seemed to have the best time to switch from Dawson’s Creek. Holmes had early success with films like Go and Gift, and she landed an important role in Batman begins. But as the decade wore on, she seemed to be making more headlines for her marriage and divorce from Tom Cruise than for her job. His most recent acting credit was from last year The secret: dare to dream.

His co-star, Williams, appeared to be off to a slower start than Holmes, but Williams ended up overtaking everyone. She has been nominated for four Academy Awards, including acting roles in Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the sea. She also won an Emmy for her turn as Gwen Verdon in the miniseries. Fosse / Verdon.