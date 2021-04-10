RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, Episode 14, ‘Gettin’ Lucky ‘Recap, Spoilers and Kills

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, Episode 14, “Gettin ‘Lucky,” aired Friday on VH1.

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the last four girls sing and dance until the finale with the debut of Ru’s new song, “Lucky”. Along with that, the track is all about drag excellence, with the queens bringing in looks that define them and show off their best The following article describes the challenges and eliminations for Season 13 Episode 14, with plenty of spoilers. to come up.

Fallout from last week

With Olivia Lux party,RuPaul’s Drag RaceSeason 13 has its top four: Ros, Gottmik, Symone and Kandy Muse. The queens are all thrilled to be together and they remember their position in terms of ups and downs. Ros has won three times and has never been in lip sync. Gottmik has never done lip sync either, and she won two of the most notable challenges: Snatch Game and the Ball Challenge. Meanwhile, Symone has the most wins at four, but is in sync twice. Finally, Kandy is the most recent winner after the roast, but she has her lip synced three times.

The Maxi-Challenge: Lucky

In classicRuPaulfashion, the top four maxi-challenge is a performance of Ru’s new song, “Lucky”. The queens are to create their own original verses for the song, and they will then work with choreographer Jamal Sims on their dance numbers. After that, everything will come together in a colorful performance.

In addition to this performance, the queens will sit with Ru and Michelle Visage on their podcast. Gottmik is the first and talks about her transition and where her flirtatious name came from – it’s the first part of her last name and the first part of her old name. She also explains how she came to realize that she was. more than just a beautiful face throughout this competition. , and Ru and Micheller notice that she has come this far and that her freedom is contagious.

Ros is next, and she talks about how blessed she is to have parents who are so supportive of her and her dating. She also delves into her theatrical journey and how dating has given her a new sense of freedom when it comes to her performance art. Ros also hopes that one day she can be on Broadway like herself and that her music group, Stephanie’s Child, can be featured on the radio.

After Ros, Kandy talks to Michelle and Ru, and like Gottmik, they discuss where Kandy’s name comes from. Inspired by a movie, she wanted to be a muse herself and she used the first letter of her birth name – Kevin – for Kandy. Along with that, they jokingly discuss her runway look last week, which neither of them fondly recalls. On a more heartwarming note, Kandy reveals how she initially thought she had to be a badass bitch to be successful in the competition, but as the series progressed she became more vulnerable with others and embraced parts. of herself that the others laughed at from the outside. the show.

Finally, Symone takes the stage to discuss her time with House of Avalon. The whole house, including herself, moved from Little Rock to Los Angeles, which was a difficult move but one that changed the Queen’s life. She also explains how, over the course of the season, she has had to face her inner saboteur to really let herself shine, especially when everyone sees how strong a Symone artist is.

The excellence of the track

After the performance, the queens take to the track in some of their best trails. Gottmik steps out in a black and white polka dot dress thatCruella de Ville would envy. Her makeup compliments the look, showing off her white clown face. The sequel is Kandy, and it goes against the grain. While most queens over the years have worn dresses for the top four, Kandy wears a colorful and chic bodysuit with a corset and a red wig thatDaphne blake would like to wear.

Ros, from Scotland, passes on her heritage in a tartan dress this week. She also wears a long red wig which completes the look. Finally, Symone steps out in another stunning outfit. Her purple dress screams royalty, especially with its huge sleeves, which rival the most majestic of capes. She’s also wearing another amazing wig, this time wearing blonde cornrows.

The Reviews

Reviews are only positive points this week. Starting with Gottmik, the judges love the way her dress this week combines glamor and chic humor, and they notice how she brought it with every look, delivering some of the best outfits in drag racing history. Plus, it’s clear that she was thrilled to be here during the show, giving her everything. She impressed the judges once again, as her creativity still excites them.

As for Kandy, this look is one of her strongest, from proportions, to makeup, to couture. Her charisma also shines through during the performance. Although she has seen ups and downs throughout the series, Kandy has stayed true to herself and fought for her place in the competition. His humor convinced the judges, but also his heart and his dynamism.

Ros is once again praised for her professionalism, with Ross Matthews noting how she is always the best prepared on set. She still hits her mark and is the complete package because she can sing, dance and perform. Plus, his polished style and humor worked in his favor in most cases.

Finally, the judges discuss Symone, and her outfit makes her look like a queen, with the judges even wanting someone to email Anna Wintour so they can get Symone on the cover of Vogue. She delivered some of the most iconic looks of this season, but the clothes never wear her; she wears them. Like Kandy, her charisma also lies in performance, and the judges are ready to buy whatever Symone sells. Although she has had a few bumps, Symone has learned a tremendous amount while staying true to herself.

Lip sync

It’s close this season, so Ru decides to have all four lip-syncing queens with Whitney Houston’s “I Learned from the Best”; however, instead of competing on the same stage, each queen will perform the song alone. At the end of lip-sync, Ru has made up his mind and all four queens will advance to the finale, which is scheduled to air in two weeks. Before Ru crowns America’s next drag superstar, all the queens will remotely tune in for a reunion next week.

