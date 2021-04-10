It’s time for us to fully appreciate Christopher Melonis’ juicy ass

Here’s a look at our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up here.

Really enter the semen.

I appreciate Christopher Melonis, uh, gifts.

As always, give praise to Dolly Parton.

In awe of Chloe Finemans Britney Spears print.

I can’t stop thinking about Snooki’s photo.

Christopher Melon is the best asset

This week everyone kept talking The New York Times report that a new subatomic form of matter and energy has been discovered which may affect the nature and evolution of the universe. Imagine my surprise to discover, after going deeper into this phenomenon, that it was not in reference to Christopher Melonis’ donkey.

The real ones know this phenomenon which has defied physics for decades. (Here, like MEL Magazine doubled it, The cult of Christopher Melonis Butt.) But it’s my professional obligation to report on the most important and influential news in entertainment, and this week that news is unmistakably Christopher Melonis, a double-width dumpster.

A photo of Meloni on the set of Law and order: organized crime storing two family-sized honey hams in his pants was posted on Twitter this week, turning everyone on the social media site into a cartoon bunny with eyes bulging out of their heads as they screamed, A-oooga! This too prompted a walk down memory lane, an intimate journey of nostalgia revisiting our national relationship with Christoper Melonis prodigious twin peaks.

Anyway, just as I was starting to feel like I was being rude and objectifying about it all, Meloni himself took to Twitter to effectively endorse our impulse to evolve this majestic Redwood. .

Responding to a .GIF of Patrick the Starfish from Sponge Bob SquarePants to slam her ass (???) which was subtitled, @Chris_Meloni do you want to explain why you have so much cake ???, Meloni responded, Of course – big birthday (60 years old), big boy (200 lbs), big cake. Dun-dun, Indeed.

Dolly Parton sings us on the other side

It’s a surreal time of transition, one in which each day brings news of more friends and family receiving their vaccines, an uplifting new side of our current reality that continues to be terrifying otherwise. And it couldn’t be more fitting to celebrate the occasion by thanking our Vaccine Angel and Our Forever Queen, Dolly Parton, and best of all, blackmailing her on the other side.

Dolly Parton: a tribute to MusicCares just debuted on Netflix, and it was the most enjoyable hour I’ve spent watching TV this week.

Filmed just before the pandemic, it starred figures like Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson and Katy Perry paying homage to the legend, all leading to Parton delivering his brand Borscht-Belt-by- way the -of-the-Smokeys comedy in a speech thanking everyone for their tributes (watching them is kind of like watching porn: you’re not personally involved but you still get away with it) and then you you produce.

The performances themselves were excellent, especially Mavis Staples duet with Leon Bridges on a scorching rendition of Not Enough, Yolanda Adams doing I Will Always Love You with such perfection you’ll obviously cry, and Katy Perry showing up with a hat. pink cowboy hat and a fringed jacket to sing Here We Go Again alongside Kacey Musgraves with all the manic energy of a whirling dervish alongside a sensitive cup of chamomile tea.

But the overall mood was poignant in itself, this idea of ​​live music once again being a vehicle for love, appreciation and connection. Parton recently received the second dose of his own medicine that Moderna Vaccine Shed helped fund. Knowing this, then watching her perform a beautiful rendition of Coat of Many Colors, about the great sacrifices and gestures and beyond their means that families do to do all they can to love and support each other, I do not know. It just hit it differently.

I don’t know how long we see a lot of things like this through the lens of what we’ve all been through this year. But with Dolly, and right now it was good.

Chloe Finemans Perfect Print of Britney Spears

I don’t know the last time Saturday Night Live had an impressionist as skillful as Chloe Fineman. (Maybe Darrell Hammond?) Too often in the series, the prints are little more than prosthetics or, at best, a passable accent to match, with the sketches meant to announce through dialogue what the joke is. And just as often this joke is just plain nasty.

As she has shown with her knockoffs of Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore, Fineman finds a way to channel the quirks and behavioral patterns of a celebrity that makes them ripe for kebabs, but celebrates them in a way that allows to laugh easily without feeling cruel.

This is what struck me the most her impression of Britney Spears, who made another appearance on last week’s episode. It’s not only perfect, but at a time when it would be so easy to earn big laughs with some crass and humiliating digs from the struggling star, Fineman managed to find the humor in giving his support and sending positivity to Spears.

Either way, it’s an ode to Chloe Fineman, and you can watch Spears sketch here.

All Hail Snooki, the pickle princess

This week, Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki, asked her Twitter followers to post pictures of her from the past and she would respond by explaining her outfit. And that’s how I stumbled upon this explanation to find out why she once went to a club dressed as a pickle princess. It is both an indisputable logic and a preview of my first outfit after the vaccination.

Them: You are obsessed with horror shows. Finally, here’s a good one. (Friday on Amazon)

Younger: Will everyone find out that Liza is really in her 40s? Or that I am too? (Thursday on Paramount + and Hulu)

Rebel: Inspired by Erin Brockovich and starring Katey Sagal, these are two quotes that I like the most. (Thursday on ABC)

The circle: I find this show incredibly boring. (Friday on Netflix)

Nevers: No thanks, Joss Whedon! (Sunday on HBO)