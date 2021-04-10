Social media has been in awe of former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid since Friday. Why? Dravid, known for his calm nature, was seen in a commercial where he indulged in road rage. In the ad, he was seen smashing a car’s rear view mirror with a cricket bat and even yelling “ Indira Nagar ka Gunda hoon mai ” in a fit of rage. This side of Rahul is very new to cricketers and fans of the former cricketer.

Now, joining the Indira nagar ka gunda trend, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself from her childhood and captioned it as follows: “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main! ????

The ad featuring Rahul Dravid went viral immediately and continues to dominate Twitter trends. Memes related to the Dravid explosion have also gone viral on social media. Even Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, known as the angry young man from the pitch, was taken by surprise by this side of Dravid.

