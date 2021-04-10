Bill Maher denounces Oscar’s choices: Hollywood movies are now ‘depressing’





HBO Bill maher William (Bill) Maher Why the Imbalanced Brigade is a Deep Threat to Our Freedom The Hill 12:30 Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Happy Birthday to ObamaCare Elon Musk: Not Broken, Never Woke Up and In The Joke Friday lambasted this year’s Oscar nominations, arguing that Hollywood films are depressing and that he would have preferred a small escape after a year plagued by the coronavirus pandemic. In a real-time segment with Bill Maher, the host began his Oscar commentary by saying that the ceremony, which will air later this month, should change their name to the Debbies as in Debbie Downer. Because judging by the nominees for this year’s Best Picture, you couldn’t have a worse time at the movies if there was an active shooter in the theater, Maher said at the start of his roughly six-hour rant. and a half minutes. The host then commented on each of the eight films nominated for Best Picture, including his argument that Americans don’t have to go to church. If they want to feel guilty and dirty and mean, they can look at Nomadland. It’s the one where the woman ends up living in her van after her husband dies from cancer, he added. He then comments on Judas and the Black Messiah, in which the leader of the Black Panthers is betrayed by an informant and killed by the FBI. Maher said Minari is the story of land-poor Korean immigrants from Arkansas who put all their food in a barn, but then Grandma has a stroke and burns her. Now enjoy the show, he added sarcastically. I don’t have to leave the theater whistling, but would it kill Hollywood to make a movie every once in a while that doesn’t make me want to take a bath with the toaster? We’ve all had a rough year, a little getaway would have been appreciated. # Oscars21 #OscarNames pic.twitter.com/UkA3zCOkbl Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 10, 2021 The 2021 Oscars, presented by razor blades, Kleenex and rope, continued Maher. And please welcome our host, the Sad Emoji. We’ve all had a rough year, a little breakout would have been appreciated, he argued, causing his audience to burst into joy. What happened to show business? Did they all decide to quit cocaine at the same time? he asked jokingly. Have they forgotten that Hollywood is still the best place to go if you’re a selfish person looking to fill that hole from your childhood with applause? Hollywood knew how to make a movie that was about something, an adult movie that was also entertaining and not just depressing, Maher said. The Oscar nominated films, which were officially announced last month, has seen politically-themed films among the main contenders, including “The Trial of Chicago 7” by “West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin. The film, which garnered six nominations in total, is a dramatization of the pursuit of seven activists who took part in protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention that erupted into a police riot.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos